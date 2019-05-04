Dodgers Survive Topsy-Turvy Game in New Orleans

Metairie, La. - The Oklahoma City Dodgers saw a five-run lead in the ninth inning slip away but battled back to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and hang on to win, 8-7, over the New Orleans Baby Cakes Saturday night at the Shrine on Airline.

The Dodgers (9-19) played a solid all-around game through eight-and-a-half innings and carried a 7-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Baby Cakes (16-13) began their comeback with a pinch-hit solo home run by Austin Dean. Three straight batters reached base with one out to load the bases, and the Baby Cakes got one run closer after a force out was made at second base for the second out.

Facing a 0-2 count against Dodgers reliever JT Chargois, Deven Marrero sent a deep line drive to center field that went a few feet over the fence for a game-tying three run homer.

As a result, the Dodgers headed to extra innings for the second time in three games. In the top of the 10th inning, Rocky Gale put the Dodgers back in front with a RBI groundout, making the score 8-7.

Following a groundout and a fielder's choice that eliminated the lead runner between second and third base, New Orleans had Dean running at first base with two outs. Monte Harrison then hit a sharp ground ball to the right side of the infield, but it made contact with Dean's lower body, resulting in the final out of the game.

Despite the wild finish, the Dodgers controlled most of the game. They went in front, 1-0, in the second inning on a RBI double by Shane Peterson.

However, the Baby Cakes jumped in front in the bottom of the inning. Harrison led off with a triple and scored on a groundout by Isan Diaz. The next batter, Harold Ramirez, hit a solo home run to give New Orleans a 2-1 advantage.

The Dodgers regained the lead in the fourth inning. After the bases were empty with two outs, Angelo Mora and Errol Robinson both singled. Making his first start of the season, Blake Gailen connected on a three-run homer out to right field to turn the score into a 4-2 edge for OKC.

Edwin Ríos drove in the team's next three runs to stretch the lead to 7-2. In the fifth, he ripped a RBI single and followed that up with a two-run homer in his next at-bat in the seventh inning.

Ríos was one of three Dodgers with a multi-hit game along with Peterson and Mora. Ramirez led all players with four hits, while New Orleans outhit Oklahoma City, 13-8.

Dodgers starting pitcher Rob Zastryzny was in line for his first win until New Orleans' comeback in the ninth inning. Following the home run by Ramirez, Zastryzny worked into a groove and retired eight of the next nine batters, including six strikeouts. Zastryzny tied his career high with 10 strikeouts over 5.1 innings, but left the game with an apparent injury in the sixth inning. He allowed two runs and five hits.

Chargois (1-0) rebounded to hold the Baby Cakes scoreless in the 10th inning and pick up the win. New Orleans reliever Brian Moran (0-1) took the loss.

Saturday's win snapped a four-game losing skid and was just the Dodgers' third win in the last 16 games. On Sunday they'll look for back-to-back wins for the first time since April 15-16.

First pitch is at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Shrine on Airline. Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

