Sounds and Redbirds Postponed at First Tennessee Park
May 4, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Saturday's game between the Nashville Sounds and Memphis Redbirds has been postponed due to rain at First Tennessee Park. The two teams will play a doubleheader Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.
Fans who had a ticket for Saturday night's game can exchange it at the First Tennessee Park ticket office for any 2019 regular season game for a ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability. As per the Nashville Sounds rain policy, the team will not give any cash refunds.
Following the doubleheader on Sunday, the Sounds and Redbirds will play the series finale Monday night at 6:35 p.m. to close the homestand.
The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.
