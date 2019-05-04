Bees Start Road Trip with Win

May 4, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





The Salt Lake Bees rallied from a pair of deficits to defeat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-5 on Friday night in the first game of a twelve game road trip.

The Bees trailed 3-0 going into the third inning, but Jared Walsh launched a three run homer, his seventh of the season, to tie the game at 3-3. Esteban Quiroz put El Paso back in front with a two run shot in the fourth off of Salt Lake starter Jaime Barria, but the Bees rallied in the fifth. Ty Kelly opened the inning by reaching on an infield single, advanced to third on a single by Matt Thaiss and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jose Rojas. Jared Walsh followed with a single and with runners at first and third, a dropped pickoff throw allowed Thaiss to score the tying run. Jarrett Parker singled to left to move Walsh to third and he scored the go ahead run on a single to right by Cesar Puello. Parker scored the fourth and final run of the inning on a single by Brennon Lund.

Three Salt Lake relievers combined to throw four and one-third scoreless innings to keep El Paso at bay the rest of the game. Matt Custred (1-1) worked one and one-third to get the win. Jeremy Rhoades went two innings and Jake Jewell tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his second save of the season. Walsh led the Bees with two hits and three runs batted in, while Wilfredo Tovar added a pair of hits.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.