Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (16-12) at Nashville Sounds (8-20)

Saturday, May 4 - 6:35 p.m. (CT) - First Tennessee Park (10,300) - Nashville, Tennessee

Game #29 - Road Game #18 (10-7)

LHP Genesis Cabrera (0-2, 8.10) vs RHP Richelson Pena (1-3, 4.97)

BY THE NUMBERS

24 Number hits by the Redbirds in last night's game, tying a franchise record.

8 Number of Redbirds that recorded at least two hits in last night's contest.

13 Number of games the Redbirds are scheduled to play on their current road trip. This is the longest such stretch of games played away from home since Aug. 1-14, 2015.

THE GAME

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds and the Nashville Sounds meet for the second time during this four-game series at First Tennessee Park. The Redbirds matched a franchise record with 24 hits in last night's contest and all nine batters recorded at least one hit in the ballgame. Tonight's game will be broadcast live on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Left-hander Genesis Cabrera is scheduled to take the mound in tonight's game, making his second start during the road trip, and make his sixth appearance and fourth start of the season. In his last time out, on Monday at New Orleans, Cabrera tossed a season-high 4.1 innings and allowed a season-low one run on four hits, but suffered his second consecutive loss in the Redbirds' 2-0 defeat. Cabrera made his Triple-A debut last season against the Sounds on September 2, tossing two perfect relief innings. Tonight marks his first career start against the Texas Triple-A affiliate. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, native is in his sixth professional season and second with the St. Louis organization. Cabrera entered this season ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the Cardinals system by Baseball America. He spent the bulk of last season at Double-A Montgomery, going 7-6, 4.12 (52 ER/113.2 IP). He was named a Southern League All-Star and ranked 3rd in the league with a .218 batting average.

The Sounds are scheduled to start right-hander Richelson Pena tonight. The 25-year-old is scheduled to make his sixth start of the season and his fifth home start. In his last time out on Monday vs. Omaha, Pena took no-decision (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R/ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) in the Sounds' 5-4 victory over the Storm Chasers. Pena has reached the 5.0 inning mark in all five of his outings and has one quality start on April 12 at San Antonio (7.0 IP/2 ER). Pena split 2018 between Triple-A Round Rock and Double-A Frisco, going a combined 8-5, 3.38 (44 ER/117.0 IP). The Mao, Dominican Republic, native is in his ninth professional season, spending them all with the Texas organization.

HISTORY WITH NASHVILLE: Memphis has faced off against Nashville every year since 1998 and trail 157-177 in the all-time series. In those 21 seasons, the Redbirds have a winning record against the Sounds in just six seasons, the most recent coming in 2017. This year marks the first that the Sounds are the Rangers' top-affiliate, after spending the last four seasons as the Athletics' Triple-A club. The Redbirds went 8-8 against the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate (Round Rock) in 2018 and a dominant 14-2 in 2017. Their overall record against the Texas Triple-A affiliate is 156-174.

Memphis has winning records on the road at Nashville in eight seasons, including two of the last four. Since First Tennessee Park opened in 2015, the Redbirds have a 18-14 record.

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The Memphis Redbirds (16-12) tied their franchise record with 24 hits and decimated the Nashville Sounds (Rangers) in the series opener Friday night in Nashville, Tenn., 17-2.

Each Redbird had at least one hit in the ballgame, and six had at least three knocks. Lane Thomas was 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored, and three RBI, and Edmundo Sosa drove in a career-high five runs.

Tommy Edman was a double short of the cycle in a 3-for-6 performance, and he also drove in three runs. Rangel Ravelo had two doubles with Ramon Urias adding a two-bagger of his own, and Drew Robinson homered along with Edman.

Seven Redbirds crossed the plate at least twice in the game.

Memphis blew the game wide open with a nine-run second inning, sending 14 men to the plate and pounding out 10 hits. The first five men of the inning reached base on two doubles and three singles, and after an out Edman blasted a three-run home run.

Memphis' 10 hits in the second inning tied a franchise record for hits in an inning, set on April 26, 2000 in the fifth inning at Oklahoma.

On the mound, Jake Woodford started and working 4.2 innings, allowing one run on five hits with seven strikeouts and four walks. He threw 57 of 100 pitches for strikes and fell one out short of qualifying for a win. His season ERA sits at 1.30 after his outing.

Chasen Shreve, Tommy Layne, and Jesus Cruz pitched the final 4.1 innings and gave up one run. Memphis pitching struck out 15 Sounds in the game.

The Redbirds have only scored 17 runs on one other occasion in the last five seasons, which was last season against Round Rock on April 6.

Memphis was an outstanding 11-for-18 with runners poised to score in the game.

In addition to the 24 hits tying a Redbirds franchise record, the hit total was the most in a Pacific Coast League game this season.

The Redbirds' two other games with 24 hits came on August 8, 2011 at Colorado Springs and July 22, 2012 against Oklahoma City.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: In last night's series opener against Nashville, the Memphis Redbirds set numerous season-highs, and matched a couple of franchise records in their 17-2 rout of the Sounds. The 24 hits matched a franchise record and was also the most hits in a Pacific Coast League game this season. Their 10 hits in the second inning matched a franchise record for most in a single frame. The 'Birds set season-highs in, runs, hits and total bases and matched a season-high with eight extra-base hits.

APRIL RECAP: The Redbirds finished April with a 13-12 record, going 6-5 at AutoZone Park and 7-7 on the road. Since 2017, the Redbirds have posted a losing record in a month just once, August 2018, going 13-16 overall, 8-10 at home and 5-6 away. That is also the only time during that span that the 'Birds had losing records at home or away.

The 28 home runs slugged by the Redbirds ranks T-3rd for home runs in April, matching the 2014 team in that category. They fell just one home run shy of matching the 2017 Redbirds for 2nd most home runs in April. The franchise record is 34, held by the 2000 club.

MR. APRIL: On April 22, LHP Austin Gomber was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for April 15-21 following his complete-game shutout on Saturday in the second game of the doubleheader against Round Rock. Gomber allowed just three hits in his outing and faced the minimum over the final five innings. In his first five starts of the season, Gomber is 3-0, 2.54 (8 ER/28.1 IP) to go along with 30 strikeouts.

In April 2018, Gomber also won PCL Pitcher of the Week for April 23-29 and was also named Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month as well. In his last two Aprils, Gomber is 5-0, 2.50 (15 ER/54.0 IP) in nine starts and has held opponents to a .214 batting average (41x192).

CLUTCH HITTING: Edmundo Sosa delivered the Redbirds first walk-off victory of the season on April 21 vs. Round Rock with his two-run shot in the 10th. With runners in scoring position, Sosa is 14-for-28 (.500) with two doubles, a home run and 14 RBI. With runners in scoring position and two outs, Sosa ranks 2nd on the team with a .614 average (9x14) and leads the team nine RBI.

In last night's contest against Nashville, Sosa set a career-high with five RBI, four of which came with two outs.

WALKING IN MEMPHIS: After matching a season-high nine walks in the second game of their doubleheader on April 20, the Memphis Redbirds rank 6th in the Pacific Coast League with 113 walks through the first 28 games of the season. The Redbirds' .360 on-base percentage also ranks 6th in the PCL. John Nogowski holds the team lead by drawing 20 free passes.

EXTRA! EXTRA!: The Redbirds have recorded at least one extra-base hit in every game this season, collecting 54 doubles, seven triples and 32 home runs. Tommy Edman holds the team lead with 14 extra-base with nine doubles, two triples and three home runs.

After Adolis Garcia's home run Thursday, the Redbirds 27-game run of having at least one extra-base hit surpassed the 2018 Redbirds mark of 26 consecutive games with at least one extra-base hit.

TRIPLE THREAT: Through his first 22 starts of the season, Tommy Edman has nine multi-hit games, including five, three-hit performances, April 12 at San Antonio, April 13 at Round Rock, April 17 vs. San Antonio, April 26 at Omaha and last night at Nashville. His team-high 10-game hitting streak came to end on April 21, but he has reached safely in 20 of 24 contests. His 33 hits and nine doubles are most among the current Redbirds roster.

Not to be out-done, Andrew Knizner and Edmundo Sosa have seven and eight multi-hit games respectively. Knizner had his season-high eight-game hitting streak come to an end Tuesday, but has hits in 16 of 20 games. He ranks 3rd on the team with a .320 batting average.

In Sosa's first 20 starts, he has three, three-hit performances on April 15 at Round Rock, April 17 vs. San Antonio and last night at Nashville. Sosa leads the team with a .342 batting average.

The trio has combined for 84 hits, which accounts for 32.6 percent of all the Redbirds hits this season, 38 runs (23.5 percent), 25 extra-base hits and 40 RBI.

WALK IT OFF: The Redbirds walk-off defeat to the Missions on April 9 was the first time since Aug. 5, 2017 that the Redbirds had lost in such fashion. The following night, it marked the first time since June 23-24, 2014 that the Redbirds had lost consecutive games in the last at-bat of the game. The three walk-off defeats this season have already surpassed last year's total.

CAUGHT IN A STORM: The Redbirds' 11-run defeat on April 8 marked the first time that Redbirds lost by 11 runs or more since June 16, 2018, when the Redbirds fell 13-1 at El Paso. Additionally, Omaha's 12-run second was the first time since May 12, 2016 against the Storm Chasers, that the Redbirds had given up more than 10 runs in an inning.

Elier Hernandez and Nick Dini became the first two opponents to hit back-to-back home runs against the Redbirds since May 8, 2017 and Hernandez became the first player to post a 6 RBI against Memphis since June 9, 2018.

FIRST NO MORE: Following Memphis' defeat on April 6, the Redbirds fell out of first place for the first time since April 28, 2017. It also marked the first time since April 27, 2017 that their record fell below the .500 mark. The Redbirds played the final 120 games of the 2017 season in first place, and played all 140 games of 2018 in first place. They had been in first place for the 708 calendar days, playing 262 regular-season games and 20 playoff games in that span.

The Redbirds entered April 7 in T-3rd place in the division, which marked the first time since April 12, 2016, that they had fallen out of the top two spots in the standings.

WELCOME HOME BEN: Hailing from nearby Germantown, Tenn., new Redbirds manager Ben Johnson earned the first win of his managerial career on April 4 with the 'Birds 9-2 victory over the Storm Chasers. Johnson spent last season at Triple-A Durham (Tampa Bay), as part of a staff that captured the International League title before falling to the Redbirds in the 2018 Triple-A National Championship. The 37-year-old is also the youngest manager in team history, a mark that was previously held by Danny Sheaffer, who was 41 years old when he was named manager on June 10, 2003.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK: The Opening Night roster featured 20 players that were not on the roster for Opening Night last season. Of the five returning players (Adolis Garcia, Austin Gomber, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Rangel Ravelo, Max Schrock) only three (Garcia, Ravelo, Schrock) were starters in the 2018 opener against Round Rock at Dell Diamond. Garcia, Gomber and Ponce de Leon all went on to make their big-leauge debuts last season with St. Louis.

