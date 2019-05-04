I-Cubs Rout Storm Chasers to Secure Fifth Straight Win

PAPILLION, NEB - En route to their their season-high fifth straight win, the Iowa Cubs (19-10) halted a early pitchers duel and never looked back in a 7-1 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers (13-16) on Saturday night at Werner Park.

After both offenses were silent through the first three frames, a RBI double by Trent Giambrone broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth. Giambrone came in to score later in the inning on a wild pitch by Storm Chasers starter Brian Flynn (L, 0-2) to give the I-Cubs a 2-0 lead.

One inning later, Iowa doubled their lead with two more runs with a RBI single from Phillip Evans and a sacrifice fly by Addison Russell.

For insurance runs, the I-Cubs got a solo homer in the sixth inning from Dixon Machado and a sacrifice fly by Ian Happ in the eight inning.

Overall, the I-Cubs offense cranked out a season-high 15 hits. Evans and Donnie Dewees led the way with three hits apiece while Giambrone, Happ and Machado each chipped in with two hits.

The double for Giambrone in the fourth inning to get the scoring started was his second of the game, giving him 10 doubles for the year. To go along with his team-leading seven homers, Giambrone now ranks in the top-ten in the league in extra-base hits with 17.

On the pitching side, the run support was plenty for Duane Underwood Jr. (W, 2-3), who gave up just one run (zero earned) and seven hits in 6.1 innings of work to earn the victory. The 24-year-old righty also struck out six Storm Chasers without walking one.

To finish things off on the mound, Carl Edwards Jr. and James Norwood each pitched 1.1 innings of scoreless relief.

With the victory, Iowa has now won a season-high five consecutive games.

Postgame Notes:

- In the first two games this series, the I-Cubs pitching staff has given up just two runs on 11 hits combined.

- Donnie Dewees (3-for-5) extended his hitting streak to nine games. He is hitting .469 (15-for-32) over this stretch.

- With the win, Iowa is now 13-0 this season when scoring six or more runs in a game.

Iowa continues eight-game road trip with a 2:05 p.m. first pitch tomorrow in Omaha. Follow the action on AM 940, TuneIn Radio or www.iowacubs.com.

