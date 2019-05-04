Anderson solid as River Cats top Aces

Albuquerque, NM. - The Sacramento River Cats (15-13) picked up where they left off in Albuquerque, defeating the Reno Aces (11-17) 8-2 to kick off the 12-game homestand.

Starter Shaun Anderson turned in another strong performance on Friday, tossing five innings and striking out three while giving up two runs to pick up his second win on the year. Tyler Rogers and Sam Selman relieved Anderson and tossed two shutout innings apiece and accounting for eight total strikeouts. The Sacramento bullpen now has the lowest earned run average in the Pacific Coast League at 4.03.

Austin Slater got the River Cats on the board in the fourth with a solo blast to dead center field, his second of the year. Anthony Garcia would add a solo homer of his own in the sixth and finished two-for-three with two RBI. Abiatal Avelino and Donovan Solano also chipped in, driving in two-runs each.

Right-hander Carlos Navas (0-3, 4.67) will make a spot start for the River Cats on Saturday. Reno will throw righty John Duplantier (0-1, 1.04). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5.

Additional Notes

- The Sacramento bullpen has now gone 8.2 consecutive innings without allowing a run. Over that span, the River Cats pen has struck out 16 batters and walked just two.

- In the eighth inning, Mac Williamson was ejected by home plate umpire David Arrieta for arguing balls and strikes. It was the first time a River Cat has been tossed this season.

