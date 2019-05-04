Grizzlies lift three homers in 5-4, 11-Inning win over Aviators

Las Vegas, Nevada - In a back-and-forth contest, the Fresno Grizzlies (13-15) outlasted the Las Vegas Aviators (17-12) 5-4 in 11 innings Friday night. The Grizzlies improved to 2-1 in extra innings and 6-2 in the first game of a series (31-13 in the last two years). Collin Cowgill, Jose Marmolejos and Yadiel Hernandez all slugged solo shots while Alec Keller supplied Fresno with the go-ahead RBI in the 11th. Taylor Gushue also extended the current club-high hit streak to eight games.

Trailing 4-3 in the ninth with two outs, Matt Olson (MLB rehab) hammered a pitch to left-center field, sending the game into extras. He and Corban Joseph both left the yard for Las Vegas. Joseph knocked in a pair of runs while Tyler Ramirez picked up the other RBI. Veteran righty Edwin Jackson did not decide in the contest after four-plus innings of work.

Dakota Bacus (2-0) enjoyed the victory after two strong frames. He struck out Mark Payton to end the game. Norge Ruiz (0-1) grieved the loss.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- LF Jose Marmolejos (2-4, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- DH Yadiel Hernandez (2-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- CF Collin Cowgill (1-4, HR, RBI, 2 R)

Top Performers: Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics)

- 1B Corban Joseph (3-5, HR, 3B, 2 RBI, R)

- DH Matt Olson (1-5, HR, RBI, R)

- RF Tyler Ramirez (2-4, RBI, BB)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Saturday May 4 Las Vegas Aviators (Road) RHP Paolo Espino (Fresno) vs. RHP Jake Buchanan (Las Vegas) 7:05 p.m.

KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: The Grizzlies have mashed 10 straight solo homers dating back to April 27th at Reno. Jacob Wilson crushed a two-run shot in the first inning of that game. Since then Fresno has not had a multi-run homer. Wilson, Raudy Read and Jose Marmolejos have each homered once, Collin Cowgill has three longballs and Yadiel Hernandez with four dingers. The Grizzlies as a team have hit 48 homers, ranking them third in the PCL.

Las Vegas Aviators starting pitcher Edwin Jackson tied a MLB record on June 25, 2018 by making an appearance for his 13th Major League team. The other player to do so is former relief pitcher Octavio Dotel. Jackson has big league time for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Devil Rays / Rays, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles and Oakland Athletics.

