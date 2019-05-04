Hoffman Dominant in Isotopes Victory at Tacoma
May 4, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Isotopes 7 (17-13), Rainiers 1 (12-18) - Cheney Stadium, Tacoma, Wash.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman limited the Rainiers to one run and two hits in 5.2 innings, earning his second win of the season. The 26-year-old right-hander did not allow a hit in his final 4.1 innings on the hill. Hoffman's 10 strikeouts were one shy of his career high ... Sam Howard, Jesus Tinoco and Jairo Diaz combined for 3.1 shutout innings to close out the victory ... Diaz extended his scoreless streak to 15 consecutive innings dating back to April 5.
AT THE DISH: Brendan Rodgers went 4-for-5 with two runs scored. The four-hit game was his first of the season ... Roberto Ramos recorded two RBI doubles Saturday, finishing the night 3-for-4 with two RBI ... Dom Nunez was the only Isotope to homer in the contest. Nunez blasted a two-run shot in the second inning for his sixth long ball of the season. The catcher ended the night with three RBI.
TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes compiled three doubles on Saturday and now lead all of Minor League Baseball with 80 two-baggers for the year ... Albuquerque's four errors matched its season high.
ON DECK: Albuquerque Isotopes at Tacoma Rainiers, 2:35 p.m. MT - Cheney Stadium
PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Ryan Castellani (2-1, 5.32) Rainiers: LHP Tommy Milone (2-2, 4.55)
