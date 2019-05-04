Rainiers Cannot Capture Third-Straight in Smith's Tacoma Debut

May 4, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





Tacoma, WA - In his first appearance with the Tacoma Rainiers, center fielder Mallex Smith went 2-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases and the only Tacoma run, but the Albuquerque Isotopes bested the home team, 7-1, on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.

After the Isotopes (17-13) jumped out to a first inning lead, Smith, optioned from the Seattle Mariners to Tacoma (12-18) on April 30, led off the bottom of the opening inning with a single. The 25-year-old stole both second and third before trotting home on a J.P. Crawford sacrifice fly to tie the game, 1-1.

The shortstop Crawford finished the contest 0-for-0 with three walks and his sacrifice fly, consequently snapping his nine-game hitting streak but extending his on-base stretch to 28 games. The former first round selection has the two longest hitting streaks for Tacoma this season after also hitting safely in 15 consecutive games from April 5-21.

First baseman Austin Nola recorded the third Tacoma hit, a second inning single. Nola entered Saturday ranking fourth in the Pacific Coast League in both average (.390) and OBP (.466).

Right-hander Christian Bergman (0-3) made the start for the Rainiers, allowing five runs off six hits across four innings. Righty Ryan Garton pitched two full frames with no runs, one hit and a pair of strikeouts. Nick Rumbelow allowed two runs, one earned in 1 2/3 innings while Aaron Northcraft kept things in check with 1 1/3 shutout innings.

On Sunday, Cinco de Mayo, the Rainiers will play as La Familia de Tacoma for the first of five games this season as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative, which celebrates and brings awareness to Latin culture in the United States and worldwide. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m. PDT and Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850, with audio streaming available on the Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2019 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com and WeRTacoma.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (tacomarainiers) or liking the team on Facebook.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.