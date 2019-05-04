Rainiers Cannot Capture Third-Straight in Smith's Tacoma Debut
May 4, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
Tacoma, WA - In his first appearance with the Tacoma Rainiers, center fielder Mallex Smith went 2-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases and the only Tacoma run, but the Albuquerque Isotopes bested the home team, 7-1, on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.
After the Isotopes (17-13) jumped out to a first inning lead, Smith, optioned from the Seattle Mariners to Tacoma (12-18) on April 30, led off the bottom of the opening inning with a single. The 25-year-old stole both second and third before trotting home on a J.P. Crawford sacrifice fly to tie the game, 1-1.
The shortstop Crawford finished the contest 0-for-0 with three walks and his sacrifice fly, consequently snapping his nine-game hitting streak but extending his on-base stretch to 28 games. The former first round selection has the two longest hitting streaks for Tacoma this season after also hitting safely in 15 consecutive games from April 5-21.
First baseman Austin Nola recorded the third Tacoma hit, a second inning single. Nola entered Saturday ranking fourth in the Pacific Coast League in both average (.390) and OBP (.466).
Right-hander Christian Bergman (0-3) made the start for the Rainiers, allowing five runs off six hits across four innings. Righty Ryan Garton pitched two full frames with no runs, one hit and a pair of strikeouts. Nick Rumbelow allowed two runs, one earned in 1 2/3 innings while Aaron Northcraft kept things in check with 1 1/3 shutout innings.
On Sunday, Cinco de Mayo, the Rainiers will play as La Familia de Tacoma for the first of five games this season as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative, which celebrates and brings awareness to Latin culture in the United States and worldwide. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m. PDT and Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850, with audio streaming available on the Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.
All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2019 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com and WeRTacoma.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (tacomarainiers) or liking the team on Facebook.
Images from this story
|
Mallex Smith of the Tacoma Rainiers
(Jeff Halstead)
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 4, 2019
- Rainiers Cannot Capture Third-Straight in Smith's Tacoma Debut - Tacoma Rainiers
- Dodgers Survive Topsy-Turvy Game in New Orleans - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- I-Cubs Rout Storm Chasers to Secure Fifth Straight Win - Iowa Cubs
- Hoffman Dominant in Isotopes Victory at Tacoma - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Missions Thumped by Express - San Antonio Missions
- Comeback 'Cakes Fall Short in Extras - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Sounds and Redbirds Postponed at First Tennessee Park - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds, Sounds Washed out in Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Vihuelas de Nashville Game Information: Vihuelas De Nashville (8-20) vs. Memphis Musica (16-12) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Round Rock Express - San Antonio Missions
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 4, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (16-12) at Nashville Sounds (8-20) - Memphis Redbirds
- Aviators Fall 5-4 to Fresno in 11 Innings in Homestand Opener - Las Vegas Aviators
- Shrugging off a Rainy Night - San Antonio Missions
- Bees Start Road Trip with Win - Salt Lake Bees
- Grizzlies lift three homers in 5-4, 11-Inning win over Aviators - Fresno Grizzlies
- Anderson solid as River Cats top Aces - Sacramento River Cats
- Young, Jr. Wallops Homer as Rainiers Overcome Early Deficit against Isotopes - Tacoma Rainiers
- Isotopes Open Road Trip with 6-3 Loss in Tacoma - Albuquerque Isotopes
- 7-5 Loss Suddenly Gives Chihuahuas a Skid - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Cubs Club Chasers 9-1 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Dodgers Baked by 'Cakes - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tacoma Rainiers Stories
- Rainiers Cannot Capture Third-Straight in Smith's Tacoma Debut
- Young, Jr. Wallops Homer as Rainiers Overcome Early Deficit against Isotopes
- Rainiers Earn Split against Salt Lake with Shutout Victory in Finale
- Seven Rainiers Collect Multiple Knocks in High-Scoring Defeat to Salt Lake
- Milone Credited with Six-Inning Shutout in Rain-Shortened Victory Versus Bees