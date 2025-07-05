Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Salt Lake

July 5, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 7/5 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Sauryn Lao (0-3, 2.66) vs. Salt Lake RHP Shaun Anderson (1-5, 5.89)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Collin Snider (#39) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

ADD LHP Joe Jacques (#36) - optioned to Tacoma

DEL RHP Michael Mariot - placed on the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Took their first loss to Salt Lake in 10 games this year, falling 7-6 in 11 innings...the Bees took the lead by scoring a pair of runs in the second inning, but Tacoma knotted the game in the top of the third inning on a Rhylan Thomas two-run single...however, Salt Lake took the lead back in the bottom of the third as Carter Kieboom drove in a pair on a single...the Rainiers scratched a run across in the fifth inning as Jack López scored on a double play...Tacoma tied the game at four in the seventh inning on a Leo Rivas RBI single, eventually forcing extra innings...both teams scored a run in the 10th inning as Tyler Locklear drove in a run on a single, going to the 11th in a 5-5 tie...Blake Hunt gave Tacoma the 6-5 lead on a single, but Sebastian Rivero walked it off for Salt Lake with a two-run home run, winning the game, 7-6.

REHAB RUNDOWN: The Seattle Mariners sent RHP Collin Snider to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Saturday...Snider was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on June 4 with a right forearm flexor strain...in 24 games with the Mariners this season, Snider has gone 2-1 with a 5.47 ERA (26.1 IP/16 ER), walking only six while striking out 24...Snider pitched in 17 games with Tacoma in 2024, going 0-1 with a 3.44 ERA...Snider is the eighth Mariner this season to appear with Tacoma on Major League rehab.

TURNING TWO: Tacoma turned a season-high three double plays on Friday night, the fifth time this season turning three double plays...the Rainiers have gotten their opponents to ground into 76 double plays this season, the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 78 turned by Sacramento...the Rainiers are now 2-3 in games in which they turn three double plays.

WALK-OFF WOES: The Rainiers suffered their seventh walk-off loss of the season on Friday night at Salt Lake...the seven walk-off losses are the third-most in Triple-A, trailing Reno's eight and Louisville's nine...Friday's loss was the Rainiers' 12th game of the season to result in a walk-off (5-7 record), tied for the third-most games in Triple-A to result in a walk-off, trailing the 14 games for Oklahoma City and the 15 for Round Rock...the loss also drops the Rainiers to 0-4 in extra-inning games this season, one of two teams in Triple-A to not have won an extra innings game yet (also: Las Vegas, 0-6).

TYLER'S LOCKED IN: INF Tyler Locklear clubbed his first career grand slam (and Tacoma's third this season) in Thursday's 12-7 victory...Locklear also drove in a career-high five runs, the fourth time a Rainier has tallied at least five RBI in a game this season...since June 1, Locklear's nine home runs are tied for the most in the PCL, his 31 RBI are the third-most and his 17 extra-base hits are the fourth-most...he also ranks fifth in the league in slugging percentage at .639 and a 1.042 OPS... Locklear has drawn a walk in each of his last seven games, the longest streak by a Rainier this year and the longest active streak in the PCL...it's the second-longest streak in the league this year, trailing Las Vegas' Nick Martini's eight-game streak from June 14-22...the last Rainier to draw a walk in seven-straight was Isiah Gilliam, who drew a walk in eight consecutive games from April 7-26, 2024.

RIVAS ON A ROLL: INF Leo Rivas is on a season-best, nine-game hitting streak, dating back to June 25...in that time, Rivas has hit .500 (16x32) with a double and a pair of home runs, driving in nine...over his last 16 games (dating back to June 17), Rivas is hitting .449 (22x49) with two doubles, a triple and four home runs, driving in 15...he's also drawn 15 walks while striking out only 10 times in that 16-game stretch, owning a 1.341 OPS...since Rivas' first game since being optioned to Tacoma on June 3, he is the PCL leader in on-base percentage at .472, ranking fifth in the PCL with 20 walks.

ON THE HUNT: Over his last 17 games (since May 17), C Blake Hunt has hit .349 (22x63) with six doubles, one triple and one home run, drawing nine walks, sporting a .951 OPS...going back to May 9, 11 of his last 25 hits have gone for extra bases (eight doubles and two triples, one home run)...Hunt is one of seven PCL backstops with multiple triples this season and his 10 doubles on the year are tied for the sixth-most among PCL catchers.

IT'S A HOT FORD SUMMER: Since May 1, C Harry Ford has been one of the best hitters in the PCL, hitting a league-leading .352 with a .447 OBP, also a league-best, and a 1.004 OPS (4th PCL)...his 62 hits since May 1 are the third-most in the league...Ford has reached base in 59 of his 64 games this season...since May 1, Ford's .352 average is the best among minor league catchers with at least 100 at-bats and his 60 hits are the second-most...his .908 OPS this season is the fourth-best among Triple-A players 22 years old or younger.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Seattle Mariners shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on Friday night, behind two more home runs from Cal Raleigh...Raleigh gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead in the first inning...Randy Arozarena clubbed his fifth homer in as many games in the fourth inning to take a 3-0 lead...Bryan Woo fired 6.0 shutout innings with eight strikeouts in the victory...Raleigh hit his second home run in the seventh inning and Dylan Moore hit a two-run bomb for the final blow in the seventh, capping off the 6-0 win.







