Valdez Homers, But Aces Suffer Sixth Straight Loss

July 5, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Walks plagued the Reno Aces (3-8, 40-46) in a loss to the Sacramento River Cats (7-4, 43-43), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night. The 8-4 defeat marks Reno's fifth straight to Sacramento and sixth straight overall.

Jesus Valdez provided the power for the Aces with arguably his best game at the AAA-level Saturday night. The 27-year-old infielder went a perfect 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk out of the eight-spot in the lineup. The solo blast was his first with Reno this season.

Tristin English recorded his second three-hit effort in the last three games, going 3-for-4 at the plate. The 28-year-old is once again raised his PCL-leading batting average to a .338 clip.

Jorge Barrosa extended his hitting streak to 27 consecutive games with a 1-for-5 night. The streak continues as the longest in all levels of affiliate baseball and third longest in team history. Over the 27-game stretch, he is 44-for-115 (.386) with a .994 OPS.

The Aces will close out the series with the Sacramento River Cats tomorrow afternoon. First pitch from Greater Nevada Field will be at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

Jesus Valdez: 2-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB

Tristin English: 3-for-5, 2B, 2 R

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-5

