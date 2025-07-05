Comets Make Comeback in 8-6 Win

July 5, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

James Outman and Justin Dean combined to drive in seven of the Oklahoma City Comets' eight runs as the Comets came back from a five-run deficit to defeat the Las Vegas Aviators, 8-6, Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Las Vegas (7-4/56-30) scored the first run of the night in the second inning and built a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning when JJ Bleday sent a grand slam out to left-center field. The Comets (7-4/53-33) responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, including a two-run single by Dean and a RBI single by Alex Freeland. Oklahoma City took its first lead of the game in the sixth inning after loading the bases. A RBI single by Dean first cut the deficit to one run. With the bases loaded again, Outman lined a bases-clearing double into right field to give the Comets their first lead of the night, 7-5. The teams exchanged runs in the eighth inning with Outman drawing a bases-loaded walk for his fourth RBI of the game. Comets pitcher José Rodríguez entered the game with one out and the potential game-tying runs on base in the ninth inning and struck out the two Aviators batters he faced for his first save of the season.

Of Note:

-The Comets erased a five-run deficit to defeat the Aviators, matching their largest comeback win of the season. Saturday marked the third time this season Oklahoma City came back to win a game after trailing by five runs with it last occurring May 8 against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - a game in which they also trailed, 5-0, before winning, 6-5.

-Oklahoma City evened its home series against Las Vegas, 1-1, with the win and improved to 3-2 against the Aviators this week overall...The Comets are now 9-4 in their last 13 games and evened their season-high mark at 20 games above .500 with a 53-33 record overall...The Comets have also won eight of their last 10 home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-James Outman recorded a team-high four RBI, going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk. It was his team-leading fifth game of the season with four or more RBI and second consecutive game with three or more RBI. He leads the PCL with 74 RBI overall this season...Outman has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 21-for-49 (.429) with 11 extra-base hits and 23 RBI. He has reached base in 17 consecutive games to equal his longest on-base streak of the season.

-Justin Dean went 3-for-4 with three RBI and scored two runs as he recorded his fourth three-hit game of the season and second in four days. He has hit safely in four consecutive games, going 9-for-17, and has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 12-for-28 (.429) with seven runs scored.

-The Comets scored eight or more runs for the third time in the last four games. Oklahoma City has now scored at least five runs in 28 of the last 36 games and at least seven runs in 23 of those games...On the other hand, the Comets allowed at least five runs in a sixth consecutive game.

-Alex Freeland recorded a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a walk and a RBI...Kody Hoese was held without a hit, but drew three walks and scored three runs to extend his season-best on-base streak to 16 games.

-The Comets turned three double plays in a second straight game and have turned seven double plays over the last three games.

-The Comets were charged with four errors to equal their season-high mark from April 24 in Salt Lake.

-The grand slam by Las Vegas' JJ Bleday was the third allowed by the Comets this season and second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Comets players and coaches took the field wearing OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history.

