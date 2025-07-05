Nine-Run Eighth Leads Chihuahuas to 12-3 Win Saturday

July 5, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas sent 13 batters to the plate in their nine-run top of the eighth inning Saturday night and beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 12-3. The nine runs fell one run shy of tying El Paso's record for runs in an inning. The score was 2-1 El Paso as late as the seventh.

Chihuahuas shortstop Clay Dungan went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, walk and two RBIs to move his on-base streak to 20 games. Second baseman Nate Mondou also had two hits. Catcher Rodolfo Duran went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a two-run single. Colorado Rockies Gold Glove-winning shortstop Ezequiel Tovar went 0-for-3 in his six-inning MLB Injury Rehab game.

Albuquerque designated hitter Drew Romo had to enter the game as the catcher, which lead to Albuquerque reliever Andrew Quezada getting an at-bat in the top of the eighth. The Chihuahuas have won three consecutive games and three of the first five games in the series.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 12, Isotopes 3 Final Score (07/05/2025)

Team Records: El Paso (46-40, 8-3), Albuquerque (34-51, 3-8)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso TBA vs. Albuquerque LHP Carson Palmquist (2-2, 3.73). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







