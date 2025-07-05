Space Cowboys Game in Round Rock Postponed

July 5, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







ROUND ROCK, TX - Saturday night's scheduled game between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond has been postponed due to continuing rain in the area.

Saturday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the Space Cowboys play Round Rock on Wednesday, September 10 with a 3:30 pm first pitch. Each game in September is scheduled for seven innings with Game Two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Sugar Land is now set to conclude their current series in Round Rock on Sunday at 6:05 pm. The game can be heard online, anywhere on SLSpaceCowboys.com.







