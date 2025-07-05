Chihuahuas Win, 12-3, After Nine-Run Eighth

July 5, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM -El Paso held a 3-1 lead in the top of the eighth inning before plating nine runs in the frame to claim a 12-3 victory over the Isotopes Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Over the first five games of the series, the Isotopes have drawn 50,125 fans, an average of 10,025 per contest. The cumulative total is the fourth-largest series attendance in team history. The club is 7,532 away from breaking the all-time mark set from June 28-July 3, 2023.

-On the season, the club is averaging 6,932 fans per game-the highest in the Pacific Coast League and fifth-highest in all of Minor League Baseball.

-Since June 4, the Isotopes are 7-21 after the club won eight of 10 from May 23-June 3.

-Albuquerque permitted nine runs in the eighth inning, tied for the second-most relented on the year (also: April 1 vs. Salt Lake and June 4 at El Paso). It's the third time this season the club has allowed nine-plus runs to El Paso (other: 10, April 18 vs. El Paso).

-The Isotopes were held to one extra-base hit on the night (Trevor Boone homer), the 14 th time in 2025 the club has been limited to one or fewer (last: June 17 at Tacoma, one). The Chihuahuas have held the Isotopes to two or fewer extra-base hits seven times in 17 games.

-Albuquerque committed five errors on the night, tying a season-high (also May 24 at Reno). The club has 80 errors on the year, tied for the most in Triple-A.

-The Isotopes lost by nine runs, the fifth-highest margin of defeat on the season (highest: April 1 vs. Salt Lake, 15-1).

-Albuquerque allowed 12 runs but just seven earned, the highest disparity on the year between runs and earned runs (previous: four, May 16 vs. Tacoma).

- Zac Veen went 1-for-3 with two walks to extend his career-high hit streak to 12 games. During streak is slashing .440/.482/.680 with four doubles, one triple, two homers, 11 RBI and five walks.

- Sterlin Thompson went 2-for-3 for his 19 th multi-hit game of the year and second in his last three contests.

- Keston Hiura went 2-for-4 for his 16 th multi-hit game of the year and third in his last five games. Has reached base in 32 of his last 33 games. During that stretch, is slashing .333/.434/.667 with nine doubles, one triple, 10 homers, 29 RBI and 16 walks.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game six of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Carson Palmquist while El Paso has not announced a starter

ELP @ ABQ | Box Score | MLB Research Tool

7/5/25, 11: 29 PM ELP @ ABQ | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/780218/box-score#orgId=11 El Paso Chihuahuas (46-40) 12,Albuquerque Isotopes (34-51) 3 Jul 5th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E El Paso 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 9 0 12 11 0 Albuquerque 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 12 5 El Paso AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Lockridge, CF .364 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 Dungan, SS .276 4 1 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 0 1 Mondou, 2B .288 4 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 Perlaza, RF .293 5 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 5 0 Locastro, 1B .290 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 7 1 McCoy, 3B .301 5 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 Wall, LF .287 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 Brosseau, DH .223 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Durán, C .235 5 2 2 0 0 1 3 0 1 11 0 Cruz, Om, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Brito, R, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Espada, J, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Blanchard, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .280 38 12 11 3 1 1 10 5 10 27 5 BATTING 2B: Dungan (15, Gordon, T); McCoy (16, Gordon, T); Mondou (15, Peralta, L).

3B: Dungan (7, Anderson, N).

HR: Durán (4, 7th inning o " Kau " mann, 0 on, 2 out).

TB: Dungan 5; Durán 5; Locastro; Lockridge; McCoy 2; Mondou 3; Perlaza; Wall.

RBI: Dungan 2 (50); Durán 3 (25); Locastro (28); McCoy (40); Perlaza (57); Wall 2 (26).

2-out RBI: Durán.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Perlaza; McCoy 2.

SAC: Locastro.

SF: Locastro.

GIDP: Brosseau.

Team RISP: 5-for-14.

Team LOB: 6.

BASERUNNING SB: Mondou (5, 2nd base o " Kau " mann/Fulford); Locastro (15, 3rd base o " Anderson, N/Fulford); Wall (16, 2nd base o " Anderson, N/Fulford).

Albuquerque AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Amador, 2B .262 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 2 Tovar, SS .190 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 Torres, SS .133 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 Veen, CF-LF .308 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 3 0 Hiura, 1B .255 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 0 Thompson, LF .271 3 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 Quezada, P .000 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 a-Schunk, PH .260 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Bouchard, RF .248 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Bernabel, 3B .318 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Fulford, C .333 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 1 Anderson, N, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boone, CF .210 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 Romo, DH-C .260 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Gordon, T, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Kau " mann, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Peralta, L, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .279 39 3 12 0 0 1 3 3 11 27 8 a-Struck out for Quezada in the 9th.

BATTING HR: Boone (8, 9th inning o " Espada, J, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Amador 2; Boone 4; Bouchard; Hiura 2; Romo 2; Thompson 2; Torres; Veen.

RBI: Boone (26); Thompson (36); Veen (28).

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Bouchard 2; Hiura 2; Fulford; Thompson; Romo 2.

Team RISP: 2-for-15.

Team LOB: 12.

BASERUNNING SB: Bouchard (3, 2nd base o " Brito, R/Durán).

FIELDING E: Gordon, T (2, picko "); Bernabel (10, fielding); Thompson (5, throw); Amador (3, fielding); Hiura (2, fielding).

DP: (Tovar-Amador-Hiura).

El Paso ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Cruz, Om 5.28 4.1 5 1 1 2 7 0 20 Brito, R (W, 5-2) 6.98 2.0 3 0 0 0 0 0 9 Espada, J (H, 2) 4.76 2.0 4 2 2 1 3 1 11 Blanchard 7.41 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 Totals 5.85 9.0 12 3 3 3 11 1 42 Albuquerque ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Gordon, T (L, 1-4) 5.50 5.0 4 2 0 1 6 0 20 Kau " mann 4.17 2.0 3 1 1 0 1 1 9 Peralta, L 11.81 0.1 2 4 3 1 1 0 5 Anderson, N 6.48 0.0 2 5 4 3 0 0 5 Quezada 7.43 1.2 0 0 0 0 2 0 6 Totals 6.13 9.0 11 12 7 5 10 1 45

7/5/25, 11: 29 PM ELP @ ABQ | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 2 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/780218/box-score#orgId=11 Anderson, N pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

WP: Anderson, N.

Pitches-strikes: Cruz, Om 79-51; Brito, R 35-25; Espada, J 36-26; Blanchard 8-5; Gordon, T 73-52; Kau " mann 37-23; Peralta, L 17-9; Anderson, N 23-9; Quezada 27-16.

Groundouts-flyouts: Cruz, Om 2-3; Brito, R 4-2; Espada, J 0-2; Blanchard 0-0; Gordon, T 6-0; Kau " mann 2-2; Peralta, L 1-0; Anderson, N 0-0; Quezada 2-0.

Batters faced: Cruz, Om 20; Brito, R 9; Espada, J 11; Blanchard 2; Gordon, T 20; Kau " mann 9; Peralta, L 5; Anderson, N 5; Quezada 6.

Inherited runners-scored: Brito, R 2-0; Espada, J 1-0; Blanchard 3-0; Anderson, N 3-2; Quezada 2-2.

Umpires: HP: Harley Acosta. 1B: Kellen Martin. 3B: Mark Stewart Jr..

Official Scorer: John Miller.

Weather: 96 degrees, Clear.

Wind: 1 mph, Calm.

First pitch: 6:37 PM.

T: 3:11.

Att: 9,568.

Venue: Isotopes Park.

