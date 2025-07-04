Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Salt Lake

July 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 7/4 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Michael Mariot (3-2, 6.16) vs. Salt Lake RHP Brett Kerry (2-5, 10.76)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Won their ninth consecutive game against Salt Lake with a 12-7 victory over the Bees on Thursday night...Tacoma plated four runs in the bottom of the first inning, as Tyler Locklear drove in a run on a fielder's choice, Leody Taveras brought in a run on a sacrifice fly and Austin Shenton hit a ball to left-center field that was dropped and allowed two more to score...after Salt Lake tied the game in the third inning, the Rainiers countered with three more in the bottom of the fourth inning as Rhylan Thomas drove in a pair with his first triple of the season and Harry Ford brought him in on an RBI single to take a 7-4 lead...Blas Castaño struck out a season-high seven over 6.0 innings...Tacoma scored five more in the sixth inning, highlighted by a Locklear grand slam, taking a 12-4 lead...the Bees plated a run in the seventh and two in the ninth but the Rainiers held on for a 12-7 win.

TYLER'S LOCKED IN: INF Tyler Locklear clubbed his first career grand slam (and Tacoma's third this season) in Thursday's 12-7 victory...Locklear also drove in a career-high five runs, the fourth time a Rainier has tallied at least five RBI in a game this season...since June 1, Locklear's nine home runs are tied for the most in the PCL, his 30 RBI are the third-most, as are his 17 extra-base hits...he also ranks fourth in the league in slugging percentage at .654 and fifth with a 1.057 OPS... Locklear has drawn a walk in each of his last six games, the third Rainier to accomplish that this season and tied for the longest streak by a Rainier this year...he has also scored a run in six straight, tied for the fourth longest streak by a Rainier, tallying 13 RBI in that time.

SHENTON'S STREAK: INF Austin Shenton has collected a hit in each of his last nine games, his longest streak of the season and the fourth-longest streak by a Rainier this season...over his last nine games, Shenton is hitting .433 (13x30) with two doubles and three home runs with eight RBI, sporting a 1.328 OPS in that span...in his last 31 games (since May 9), Shenton is slugging .536 with an .890 OPS...his five home runs since June 7 are tied for the 10th-most in the PCL.

SALT LAKE SERIES IS THE BEE'S KNEES: The Rainiers have taken each of the first nine meetings against Salt Lake...becoming only the second Triple-A team to go 9-0 or better against a single opponent at home in a season in the last 20 years, joining the 2012 Charlotte Knights went 10-0 against the Durham Bulls...the Rainiers' nine wins without a loss against Salt Lake are the most for any minor league team against a single opponent this season, as no other team has gone better than 6-0 against one opponent.

BIG BATS BEATING THE BEES: In the first eight meetings against Salt Lake, Tacoma has hit .356/.442/.534 with a .976 OPS...the .357 average is the third-best for any full-season minor league team against a single opponent this season (trailing Las Vegas' .378 average against Albuquerque and .357 average against Salt Lake)...Tacoma's .442 on-base percentage is the third-best for a PCL team against one opponent and the .976 OPS is the fifth-best...the Rainiers' average, on-base percentage and OPS against Salt Lake are their best against a single opponent and their .534 slugging percentage is the second-best, trailing the .547 Tacoma slugged against Albuquerque.

RIVAS ON A ROLL: INF Leo Rivas is on a season-best, eight-game hitting streak, dating back to June 25...in that time, Rivas has hit .483 (14x29) with a pair of home runs, driving in eight runs...over his last 15 games (dating back to June 17), Rivas is hitting .435 (20x46) with a double, a triple and four home runs, driving in 14...he's also drawn 13 walks while striking out only nine times in that 15-game stretch, owning a 1.330 OPS...since Rivas' first game since being optioned to Tacoma on June 3, he is the PCL leader in on-base percentage at .489, ranking sixth in the league with a .348 average and ranks fourth in the league with a 1.080 OPS.

ON THE HUNT: Over his last 16 games (since May 17), C Blake Hunt has hit .345 (20x58) with six doubles, one triple and one home run, drawing nine walks to 14 strikeouts, sporting a .963 OPS...going back to May 9, 11 of his last 23 hits have gone for extra bases (eight doubles and two triples. one home run)...Hunt is one of seven PCL backstops with multiple triples this season and his 10 doubles on the year are tied for the sixth-most among PCL catchers.

IT'S A HOT FORD SUMMER: Since May 1, C Harry Ford has been one of the best hitters in the PCL, hitting a league-leading .352 with a .447 OBP, also a league-best, and a 1.004 OPS (4th PCL)...his 62 hits since May 1 are the third-most in the league...Ford has reached base in 59 of his 64 games this season...since May 1, Ford's .352 average is the best among minor league catchers with at least 100 at-bats and his 60 hits are the second-most...his .908 OPS this season is the fourth-best among Triple-A players 22 years old or younger.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 3-2 to the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night, despite out-hitting them 10-5...Logan Evans, called up to make the start, threw 5.2 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out three...Jorge Polanco recorded three extra-base hits (two doubles and a home run), with his solo blast giving Seattle a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning...after Kansas City took a 3-1 lead, Dominic Canzone hit a solo home run in the ninth to get Seattle within a run, but that would be as close as they got in the 3-2 loss.







