Aces Rally from Early Deficit But Falter Late at Sacramento

July 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Reno Aces (3-6, 40-44) rallied back from an early deficit, but the Sacramento River Cats (5-4, 41-43), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants scored six runs in the eighth to hand Reno their fourth straight loss Thursday night.

Tristin English led the offense with his seventh three-hit effort of the season, finishing a triple shy of the cycle and added three RBI and two runs scored. The performance raised his league-leading average to a .335 mark.

Jorge Barrosa extended his hitting streak to 25 consecutive games, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. The switch-hitting outfielder continues to crush the baseball hitting .339 with a 1.021 OPS over the streak.

Rene Pinto got the scoring started for the BLC-Nine, launching a two-run homer to center field in the second inning. The veteran catcher is now up to seven home runs and 30 RBI with a .898 OPS this season.

The Aces will return home tomorrow looking to snap their four-game losing streak. First pitch at Greater Nevada Field will be at 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

Tristin English: 3-for-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R

Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, R

Rene Pinto: 1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI

