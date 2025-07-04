Fireworks Fizzle for Reno in 9-6 Loss to Sacramento on Fourth of July
July 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (3-7, 40-45) dropped their fifth straight game in a 9-6 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (6-4, 42-43), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Friday night during Fourth of July festivities at Greater Nevada Field.
The Aces jumped ahead early with back-to-back homers in the second inning from Tristin English and Seth Brown. Andy Weber added to the lead in the third with a two-run blast to make it 4-0. However, the River Cats erupted for eight runs in the fourth inning, seizing control and never looking back.
English launched a 350-foot solo shot to right-his ninth homer of the season-to get the Aces on the board. The Georgia Tech product has been one of the most consistent bats in the lineup, slashing .332/.384/.543 with 22 doubles, nine home runs, and 57 RBI in 57 games.
Brown made an instant impact in his Aces debut, crushing the first pitch he saw to right-center for his eighth home run of the season. The 32-year-old recently signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks and has been red-hot, going 23-for-46 (.500) with three doubles, eight home runs, and 14 RBI in 10 games between Reno and Las Vegas this season.
Jorge Barrosa extended his hitting streak to 26 games with an RBI single in the seventh. The switch-hitting outfielder continues to be a nightmare for opposing pitchers, going 43-for-110 (.391) with 11 extra-base hits and 24 RBI during the streak.
Weber remained locked in, finishing 3-for-5 with a triple and a two-run homer. Since the start of June, the infielder is hitting .346 (28-for-81) with 12 extra-base hits and 12 RBI.
The Aces will look to snap their five-game skid in Saturday's matchup against the River Cats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.
Notable Aces:
Andy Weber: 3-for-5, 1 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Tristin English: 1-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI
Seth Brown: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI
Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-3, 1 RBI
