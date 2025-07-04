Chihuahuas Win 10-6 on Fourth of July

July 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 10-6 Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field to win their second straight game. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

Logan Gillaspie made his first start for the Chihuahuas and his first start in a regular season game anywhere since 2019 at Single-A Wisconsin. Gillaspie pitched four shutout innings and finished the four innings on only 43 pitches. He's struck out 15 batters and walked only two in Triple-A games this season. El Paso right fielder Forrest Wall went 3-for-4 with a walk and a triple, his second triple in as many games after not hitting any in his first 50 games this season. Second baseman Clay Dungan went 1-for-2 with a hit by pitch and two RBIs and has reached base in 19 consecutive games.

Center fielder Brandon Lockridge went 3-for-5 with a walk and a triple and has recorded an extra-base hit in all four games this series. Catcher Rodolfo Duran caught an Albuquerque runner trying to steal Friday, giving the Chihuahuas a league-leading 33 runners caught stealing this year. Reliever Alek Jacob pitched his second scoreless outing in as many days on Friday.

Team Records: El Paso (45-40, 7-3), Albuquerque (34-50, 3-7)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso LHP Omar Cruz (1-4, 5.62) vs. Albuquerque RHP Tanner Gordon (1-3, 6.08). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







