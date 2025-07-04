Chihuahuas Win 7-4 in Albuquerque Thursday Night

July 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored three runs on a two-out tiebreaking rally in the seventh inning and beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 7-4 Thursday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. It was the Chihuahuas' first win through the first three games of the series.

Chihuahuas second baseman Clay Dungan went 1-for-4 with a walk to move his on-base streak to 18 games. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead RBI single and a walk. Perlaza has reached base nine times in 15 plate appearances in the series. Center fielder Forrest Wall went 2-for-4 with a triple and was caught stealing for the first time this season after 14 successful stolen bases. Left fielder Brandon Lockridge homered in the third inning and has an extra-base hit in all three games of the series.

El Paso's bullpen retired the final 10 batters of the game Thursday. Albuquerque catcher Braxton Fulford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and has hit three homers in the past two games. Thursday's first pitch was delayed 38 minutes due to weather.

Team Records: El Paso (44-40, 6-3), Albuquerque (34-49, 3-6)

Next Game: Friday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso RHP Logan Gillaspie (0-0, 5.40) vs. Albuquerque RHP Bradley Blalock (1-3, 8.69). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.