OKC Comets Game Notes - July 4, 2025

July 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Las Vegas Aviators (6-3/55-29) at Oklahoma City Comets (6-3/52-32)

Game #85 of 150/Second Half #10 of 75/Home #43 of 75

Pitching Probables: LV-RHP Osvaldo Bido (1-0, 5.84) vs. OKC-RHP Landon Knack (2-0, 5.74)

Friday, July 4, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets and Las Vegas Aviators continue their stretch of six straight games against one another as they open a three-game series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to kick off Independence Day weekend...The Comets have won back-to-back games and return to Oklahoma City after a nine-game road trip during which they went 6-3...Patriotic festivities will be held throughout the game with postgame fireworks presented by Newcastle Casino.

Last Game: Three-run home runs by Ryan Ward and Hunter Feduccia fueled the Oklahoma City Comets' offense to a 9-5 win against the Las Vegas Aviators Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Aviators broke a scoreless tie in the third inning with a three-run home run of their own by Carlos Cortes. The Comets answered in their next at-bat, tying the score at 3-3, including a sacrifice fly by Nick Senzel, Feduccia stealing home during a double steal and a RBI single by Chuckie Robinson. In the fifth inning, the Comets took the lead when Ward sent a three-run homer out to left field. Las Vegas chipped away at OKC's lead with runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Then in the eighth inning, the Aviators advanced the potential game-tying run to third base with no outs, but Comets pitcher Julian Fernández retired the next three Las Vegas batters to keep the Comets in the lead. In the ninth inning, Feduccia sent a three-run home run out to right-center field to extend the Comets' lead to four runs, 9-5.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Landon Knack (2-0) makes his ninth appearance with OKC and first of the season against Las Vegas...Knack last pitched June 28 in Sacramento, allowing two runs on five hits over 6.2 innings for his longest outing since April 26 at Salt Lake (7.0 IP). He issued two walks and recorded five strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 7-4 win. In four of his six full innings, he faced the minimum and induced two ground ball double plays...Prior to his outing in Sacramento, Knack had allowed 17 runs and 19 hits across 15.1 innings over his first three games following his most recent option to Oklahoma City June 6...He has also made nine appearances (seven starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season (3-2, 5.12 ERA)...He split time with OKC and Los Angeles in 2024, making his Major League debut April 17 and going on to appear in 15 ML games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 K's and 18 walks. Knack made three postseason appearances, including Game 4 of the World Series.

Against the Aviators: 2025: 6-3 2024: 8-4 All-time: 76-76 At OKC: 30-37 The Aviators and Comets play six straight games against one another this week, meeting for a three-game weekend series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark following a three-game set in Las Vegas, which OKC won, 2-1...Las Vegas won the PCL first-half title and owns an 18-5 record over its last 23 games...The Comets won the first series of the season between the teams May 27-June 1, 4-2, at Las Vegas Ballpark. James Outman collected 12 hits, including four homers, and 12 RBI. Alex Freeland and Ryan Ward also had 12 hits each, with Ward also hitting four home runs with four doubles...The two teams combined for 101 runs over the six-game series and hit a combined 23 home runs...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4, including 7-2 in Las Vegas...OKC has now won back-to-back season series against the Aviators after going 0-4-2 in the previous six season series between the teams...Including Thursday, OKC is 18-6 over the last 24 games at Las Vegas Ballpark. However, Las Vegas is 13-7 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since 2021.

Let Freedom Ring: Oklahoma City is playing a home game on Independence Day for the 11th consecutive season. Since the start of the Bricktown era in 1998, OKC is 12-12 on July 4, but is 12-4 on the holiday since 2006 as the team lost each of its first eight Fourth of July games from 1998-2005...At Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, OKC is 10-7 overall, but is 8-3 at home since 2011. Last season, OKC defeated Las Vegas, 7-2.

Heat Check: The Comets have equaled their season-high mark at 20 games above .500 (previously 50-30), winning back-to-back games and posting an 8-3 record over their last 11 games, 14-4 record over their last 18 games and 17-6 record over their last 23 games...Oklahoma City's 17 wins since June 7 are second-most in the PCL behind Las Vegas' 18 wins, tied for the second-most wins in Triple-A and tied for the third-most wins among all teams in the Minors during the span...The Comets went 6-3 during their recent road trip and own the league's best road record at 28-14, with a 12-5 record over the last 17 road games...The Comets are 24-18 at home this season with wins in seven of the last eight games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as well as in eight of their last 10 home games.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward homered in a second straight game and for the fourth time in eight games last night as he hit his league-leading and MiLB-leading 22nd home run of the season, breaking a tie with Lazaro Montes of the Mariners organization...He went 3-for-4 Thursday night, finishing a double shy of the cycle with his third triple of the season, scored three runs and finished with three RBI as he reached base four times...With his three-RBI night, Ward took over the PCL and MiLB lead with 71 RBI this season. He has recorded back-to-back games with three RBI and now has nine RBI over his last four games and 13 RBI over his last six games...In addition to leading the league in home runs and RBI, Ward paces the PCL with 184 total bases, 42 extra-base hits and 66 runs scored and is tied for first with 95 overall hits...He set OKC's Bricktown-era career records for home runs and RBI this season and has 76 homers and 267 RBI in his OKC career (since 2023). The home run and RBI totals are highest among all Triple-A players since 2023.

Getting Offensive: Oklahoma City scored nine runs Thursday night and has now scored nine or more runs in back-to-back games (22 R) as well as in six of the last 10 games (86 R)...The Comets' offense has now scored at least five runs in 26 of the last 34 games and at least seven runs in 22 of those games. Since May 25 (34 G), the Comets are slashing .301/.401/.507 with an average of 7.8 runs per game and 10.7 hits per game. During that time, they lead the full-season Minors in runs (272), OBP, SLG, OPS (.908) and rank second in AVG and homers (57) as well as third in hits (373)...OKC is 9-for-20 with runners in scoring position the last two games and has batted .331 with RISP during the last 34 games.

Outta Sight: James Outman went 1-for-3 with two walks, scored two runs and had two stolen bases last night. He has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 16-for-41 (.390) with eight extra-base hits, 16 RBI and 12 runs scored...He has scored at least one run in 14 of the last 15 games (19 R) and has reached base in 15 consecutive games - tied with Kody Hoese for the longest current on-base streak by an OKC player and two games shy of matching his longest on-base streak of the season (17 G)...Since June 1, Outman leads the Comets with 31 hits and 27 runs scored.

Source Kode: Kody Hoese went 1-for-4 with a walk Thursday and has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, batting 23-for-63 (.365) with 11 RBI and 12 runs scored...He has reached base in a season-best 15 consecutive games - tied with James Outman for the longest current on-base streak by a Comets player. He last reached base in more than 15 games last season during a season-long 17-game stretch July 21-Aug. 10, 2024 with Oklahoma City...Following a stint on the Injured List, Hoese is 28-for-77 (.364) over his last 19 games with 12 RBI and 14 runs scored and has hit safely in 17 of the 19 games.

Bumps on the Bump: After starting their recent road trip by allowing only three runs and 12 hits over the first 26 innings, the Comets have now allowed 43 runs and 58 hits over the last 54 innings, and opponents are batting .276 (58x210) with nine home runs and a .301 clip with RISP (22x73). Across those 54 innings, opponents have rallied for at least three runs in seven of them, and the Comets have allowed five different innings of three-plus runs over the last 29 innings...Since May 20 (39 games), the Comets have allowed the fourth-most hits (390) and fifth-most runs (255) in the full-season Minors while posting a 6.45 ERA - fifth-highest in the full-season Minors. OKC has allowed at least six runs in 25 of the 39 games...The Comets have allowed two or more homers in four straight games (8 HR) for the first time since April 7-11, 2023.

Around the Horn: Hunter Feduccia went 1-for-3 Thursday with his seventh home run of the season, three RBI, two walks, scored two runs and stole home last as part of a double steal with Justin Dean. He has now hit two home runs in his past four games and three homers in his last eight games...The Comets recorded four stolen bases last night and now have 13 stolen bases over the last six games. Oklahoma City leads the league with 129 stolen bases this season through 84 games.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.