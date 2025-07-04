Chihuahuas Surge Late In 10-6 Victory Over Isotopes

Albuquerque, NM - The El Paso Chihuahuas broke open a close game by plating five runs in the eighth inning, defeating Albuquerque 10-6 on Friday night in front of a season-high 12,184 fans at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Friday's crowd of 12,184 was the highest-attended game at Isotopes Park since July 1, 2023, when 14,591 fans came to Albuquerque's matchup with El Paso. The Isotopes have drawn five crowds of five figures this season, including twice in the last three days.

- Albuquerque recorded the second-largest crowd in all of Minor League Baseball on Friday, trailing only the Indianapolis Indians who drew 13,971 fans to their game against Louisville.

- The Isotopes dropped to 13-8 when playing on Independence Day, including 8-4 at home. This was their first loss to El Paso on July 4, having defeated them in 2016, 2021 and 2024. Prior to tonight, Albuquerque's only prior home losses on Independence Day came in 2008 (New Orleans), 2011 (Round Rock) and 2013 (Iowa).

- Braxton Fulford has homered in three consecutive games for the second time this season. He also accomplished the feat from April 4-8, including a walk-off blast vs. Salt Lake on April 4. Fulford also connected on four long balls during that three-game stretch, just like this streak.

- Fulford's streak marks the fourth time an Albuquerque batter has homered in three-straight contests this season, joining himself (April 4-8), Ryan Ritter (May 3-7) and Keston Hiura (May 25-28).

- Warming Bernabel connected on his first home run since June 6 at El Paso (inside-the-park), a span of 53 at- bats. It was his first long ball to go over the fence since May 17 vs. Tacoma. Bernabel had two extra-base hits tonight, matching his total from the last 18 games combined, although he carries a .408 batting average during the span.

- Zac Veen extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a two-run triple in the fifth inning. He is 21-for-47 with four doubles, a triple, two homers, 10 RBI and five multi-hit contests during the stretch. This matches the longest hit streak of Veen's professional career, as he had a pair of 11-gamers with Fresno in 2021.

- Aaron Schunk was 1-for-4, extending his hit streak to seven games, his second-longest of the season with the Isotopes (longest: eight-gamer, April 15-May 29).

- Adael Amador stole his 10th base of the season, becoming the second Isotopes player to record double-digits in swipes (other: Julio Carreras, 11).

- The Chihuahuas successfully converted two sacrifice bunts, the first team to do so against Albuquerque since the Salt Lake Bees on June 30, 2024 in Game 2 of a doubleheader.

- Out of 14 six-game series the Isotopes have played in 2025, 11 have been tied after four contests.

Albuquerque is a combined 8-17 in the final two games of series (Saturday/Sunday), including losing their last eight. The scheduled finale on May 4 vs. Salt Lake was rained out and will not be made up.

- El Paso's five-run eighth inning marked the 18th time Albuquerque has allowed at least five tallies in a frame.

Six of the occurrences have taken place against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

On Deck: An exclusive Paint-Your-Own Lowrider Bobblehead (courtesy of Pepsi) will be given to the first 3,000 people to enter Isotopes Park on Saturday, and fans must be present to receive a bobblehead. Nathaniel Krantz will perform a Pre-Game concert outside the McKernan Hall entrance beginning at 4:00 pm. Gates open at 5:00, and lowrider vehicles will be displayed on the warning track at that time. Additionally, the team will wear speciality Mariachi Lowrider jerseys. A charity auction featuring the jerseys will begin at 5:00 tomorrow and last through Wednesday afternoon, benefiting the Albuquerque Duke City Lowrider Bike Club.

Additionally, the first Drone Show in Isotopes Park history will follow the contest, weather permitting. There is also a baseball game between Albuquerque and El Paso (first pitch slated for 6:35 pm) and Tanner Gordon will start for the Isotopes.







