Extra-Inning Fireworks Cost Rainiers 7-6 Walk-off Loss to Bees

July 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (43-42, 5-5) fell 7-6 in walk-off fashion to The Salt Lake Bees (33-51/4-6) in 11 innings at The Ballpark at America First Square on the Fourth of July. The loss snapped a 9-0 winning streak against Salt Lake this season.

Both starters set down the side with a pair of strikeouts in the first inning before Salt Lake struck first in the second inning. Carter Kieboom and Tucker Flint hit back-to-back singles before a walk from Yolmer Sanchez loaded the bases. Sebastian Rivero grounded into a double play allowing Kieboom to score on the play. Korey Holland followed with a double to extend a 2-0 lead.

Tacoma quickly countered, tying the game in the top of the third inning. Blake Hunt laced the first hit of the day to lead off the frame but was retired after Victor Labrada grounded into a double play. Jack Lopez and Samad Taylor followed with back-to-back singles before a walk from Leo Rivas loaded the bases. Rhylan Thomas came up with a two-run single to tie the game at two.

Salt Lake retook the lead in the home half, sending seven to the plate. After two singles from Niko Kavadas and Scott Kingery, both advanced on a sacrifice bunt from Matthew Lugo. Kieboom delivered with a two-run single to give the Bees the 4-2 edge.

The Rainiers plated another run in the fifth inning to get within one run. Lopez led off with his second base hit of the night followed by a walk from Taylor. A bunt single from Rivas loaded the bases for Thomas who grounded into a double play allowing Lopez to score.

Tacoma tied the game again in the top of the seventh inning at four apiece. Lopez worked a walk before swiping second base (8) then scoring on a two-run single from Rivas. The game remained tied through nine innings and Tacoma played extras for the fourth time this season.

In the top of the 10th, Lopez represented the ghost runner to start at second base before advancing on a single from Taylor. Rivas was intentionally walked to load the bases for Tyler Locklear, who delivered an RBI single to give Tacoma their first lead of the night, 5-4.

The Bees tied the game again off an RBI single from Lugo in the home half to force an 11th inning. Tied again at five, the Rainiers plated another run in the top of the 11th inning to regain the edge. Hunt drove in the ghost runner, Jacob Hurtubise, with an RBI single to represent his second hit of the night and push Tacoma to a 6-5 lead.

With a runner in Flint at third and nobody out in the home half of the 11th, Rivero delivered a walk-off two-run homer to right field to record his first hit of the night and Tacoma fell for the first time this season to Salt Lake with a final score, 7-6 in 11 innings.

Postgame Notes:

Leo Rivas extended a team-best 17-game on-base streak and 9-game hitting streak after going 2-for-3 with 2 walks tonight...Rivas has recorded a .415 average with 1 double, 1 triple, 4 homers, 15 RBI, and 16 walks in that span...Rivas has also recorded a .560 OBP in that stretch.

Victor Labrada has hits in all 5 games played since his promotion to Tacoma after a single tonight...Labrada has hit .333 with a .364 OBP since his promotion and has multi-hit games in 2 of his 5 games played with the Rainiers so far.

Hagen Danner has not allowed an earned run in his last 4 appearances after 1.0 frame of work tonight allowing 1 hit while walking 1 and striking out 1...Troy Taylor extended a streak of 8 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run with another scoreless outing tonight...dating back to June 14th against Sacramento, Taylor has tossed 8.0 innings allowing 2 unearned runs on 5 hits while walking 4 and striking out 7 to hold opponents to a .200 average.

Salt Lake Bees (33-51) 7, Tacoma Rainiers (43-42) 6 Jul 4th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 R H E Tacoma 0 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 6 11 0 Salt Lake 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 7 12 1 One out when winning run scored.

Tacoma AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Taylor, S, 2B .306 5 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 2 Rivas, SS .320 3 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 1 3 4 Thomas, R, CF .301 5 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 2 3 0 Locklear, DH .292 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 Packard, LF-1B .266 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 0 Shenton, 1B .219 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 6 1 1-Hurtubise, PR-LF .063 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hunt, C .261 5 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 11 2 Labrada, RF .333 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 López, Ja, 3B .238 3 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 Mariot, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saucedo, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Danner, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Garcia, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Kowar, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Taylor, T, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Gott, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .275 39 6 11 0 0 0 5 6 12 31 12 1-Ran for Shenton in the 9th.

BATTING TB: Hunt 2; Labrada; Locklear; López, Ja 2; Rivas 2; Taylor, S 2; Thomas, R.

RBI: Hunt (18); Locklear (57); Rivas (25); Thomas, R 2 (31).

2-out RBI: Rivas; Thomas, R 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Hurtubise 2; Packard 2; Locklear; Taylor, S; López, Ja.

SAC: López, Ja.

GIDP: Labrada; Thomas, R.

Team RISP: 6-for-17.

Team LOB: 9.

BASERUNNING SB: López, Ja (8, 2nd base o ff Peralta/Rivero, S); Taylor, S (22, 2nd base o ff Fulmer, C/ Rivero, S).

CS: Rivas (2, 2nd base by Peralta/Rivero, S).

PO: Labrada (1st base by Kerry); Rivas (1st base by Peralta).

FIELDING DP: 3 (Taylor, S-Rivas-Shenton; Rivas-Taylor, S-Shenton; Taylor, T-Rivas-Packard).

Salt Lake AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Kavadas, 1B .234 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 11 4 Kingery, 2B .351 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Lugo, CF .234 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 0 Kieboom, 3B .293 5 1 3 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 Flint, RF .235 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 Sánchez, SS .254 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 3 Rivero, S, C .274 4 1 1 0 0 1 2 1 0 12 1 Holland, LF .241 4 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 Wallach, DH .263 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Kerry, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 Peralta, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Fulmer, C, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yovan, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .262 37 7 12 2 0 1 6 3 11 33 14 BATTING 2B: Holland (6, Mariot); Sánchez (12, Saucedo).

HR: Rivero, S (6, 11th inning o ff Gott, 1 on, 1 out).

TB: Flint; Holland 2; Kavadas 2; Kieboom 3; Kingery; Lugo; Rivero, S 4; Sánchez 2; Wallach.

RBI: Holland (17); Kieboom 2 (36); Lugo (28); Rivero, S 2 (24).

2-out RBI: Holland.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Wallach; Holland 2.

SAC: Flint; Lugo; Sánchez.

GIDP: Kieboom; Lugo; Rivero, S.

Team RISP: 4-for-12.

Team LOB: 7.

FIELDING E: Fulmer, C (1, picko ff).

Picko ff s: Kerry (Labrada at 1st base); Peralta (Rivas at 1st base).

DP: 2 (Kavadas-Sánchez; Sánchez-Kavadas).

Tacoma ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Mariot 6.31 5.0 7 4 4 1 5 0 22 Saucedo 3.38 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 Danner 6.82 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 4 Garcia 2.70 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 5 Kowar 1.69 1.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3 Taylor, T (BS, 1) 4.88 1.0 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Gott (L, 2-3)(BS, 2) 9.00 0.1 1 2 1 0 0 1 2 Totals 4.82 10.1 12 7 5 3 11 1 43 Salt Lake ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Kerry 10.17 5.0 7 3 3 3 3 0 22 Peralta (BS, 1) 5.88 3.0 1 1 1 1 4 0 10 Fulmer, C 1.54 2.0 2 1 0 2 3 0 10 Yovan (W, 2-2) 5.85 1.0 1 1 0 0 2 0 4 Totals 6.75 11.0 11 6 4 6 12 0 46 WP: Taylor, T; Kerry.

IBB: Rivas (by Fulmer, C).

Pitch timer violations: Garcia (pitcher).

Pitches-strikes: Mariot 82-52; Saucedo 9-6; Danner 18-12; Garcia 23-14; Kowar 11-9; Taylor, T 13-10; Gott 3-2; Kerry 84-52; Peralta 35-22; Fulmer, C 46-26; Yovan 12-9.

Groundouts-flyouts: Mariot 4-3; Saucedo 1-2; Danner 1-0; Garcia 2-0; Kowar 0-0; Taylor, T 1-0; Gott 1-0; Kerry 6-3; Peralta 3-1; Fulmer, C 2-1; Yovan 1-0.

Batters faced: Mariot 22; Saucedo 4; Danner 4; Garcia 5; Kowar 3; Taylor, T 3; Gott 2; Kerry 22; Peralta 10; Fulmer, C 10; Yovan 4.

Umpires: HP: Mitch Trzeciak. 1B: Felix Neon. 3B: Bryan Van Vranken.

O ffi cial Scorer: Brooke Frederickson.

Weather: 76 degrees, Cloudy.

Wind: 3 mph, Out To RF.

First pitch: 7:22 PM.

T: 3:11 (:17 delay).

Att: 7,679.

Venue: The Ballpark at America First Square.







