Big Bops Lift Comets

Three-run home runs by both Ryan Ward and Hunter Feduccia fueled the Oklahoma City Comets' offense to a 9-5 win against the Las Vegas Aviators Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Aviators (6-3/55-29) broke a scoreless tie in the third inning with a three-run home run of their own by Carlos Cortes. The Comets (6-3/52-32) answered in their next at-bat, tying the score at 3-3, including a sacrifice fly by Nick Senzel, Feduccia stealing home and a RBI single by Chuckie Robinson. In the fifth inning, the Comets took the lead when Ward sent a three-run homer out to left-center field. Las Vegas chipped away at OKC's lead with runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Then in the eighth inning, the Aviators advanced the potential game-tying run to third base with no outs, but Comets pitcher Julian Fernández retired the next three Las Vegas batters to keep the Comets in the lead. In the ninth inning, Feduccia sent a three-run home run out to right-center field to extend the Comets' lead to four runs, 9-5.

Of Note:

- With the victory, the Comets won the three-game set against Las Vegas, 2-1, and finished their nine-game road trip with a 6-3 record...Oklahoma City has won back-to-back games and is now 8-3 over the last 11 games.

- Ryan Ward homered in a second straight game and hit his league-leading 22nd home run of the season. He went 3-for-4, finishing a double shy of the cycle, scored three runs and finished with three RBI as he reached base four times. With his three-RBI night, Ward took over the league lead with 71 RBI this season. He has recorded back-to-back games with three RBI and has nine RBI over his last four games.

-Hunter Feduccia went 1-for-3 with his seventh home run of the season, three RBI, two walks, scored two runs and stole home. He has now hit two home runs in his past four games.

-James Outman went 1-for-3 with two walks, scored two runs and had two stolen bases. He has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games (16x41), scored at least one run in 14 of the last 15 games and has reached base in 15 straight games.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow started for the Comets and pitched 4.1 innings as he continued his Major League Rehab Assignment. He allowed three runs on a home run in the third inning and allowed a total of six hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. The outing was his longest of his three appearances with the Comets and he faced 19 batters, throwing 78 pitches (51 strikes).

-The Comets recorded four stolen bases and now have 13 stolen bases over the last six games. Oklahoma City leads the league with 129 stolen bases this season.

-Oklahoma City scored nine runs and has now scored nine or more runs in back-to-back games and six times in the last 10 games.

Next Up: The Comets and Aviators shift to Oklahoma City and play three games against one another at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark starting at 7:05 p.m. Friday to kick off Independence Day weekend. Enjoy patriotic festivities throughout the evening with postgame fireworks presented by Newcastle Casino. Comets players and coaches will take the field wearing special "Stars and Stripes" hats that will be available for purchase in the Team Store.

