Isotopes Fall to Chihuahuas, 7-4

July 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - With the game tied, 4-4, entering the top of the eighth inning, the Chihuahuas plated three runs en route to a 7-4 win over the Isotopes Thursday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Over the first three games of the series, the Isotopes have drawn 28,373 fans, an average of 9,457 per contest. The club is averaging 6,638 fans per game on the season-the highest in the Pacific Coast League and fifth-highest in all of Minor League Baseball.

-Since June 4, the Isotopes are 7-19 after the club won eight of 10 from May 23-June 3.

-Albuquerque swiped four bases on the night, the third-straight game with four stolen bases. It's first time since at least 2005 (MLB database) with a three-game streak of four swipes. It's also the most stolen bases in a three-game span since May 8-10, 2024 (13).

-Tonight was the third delay of the season, all at home. The 38-minute delay is the longest of 2025 and longest since August 30, 2024, vs. Reno (42 minute).

-Albuquerque struck out 17 times on the night, the most in a game since July 7, 2023, at Oklahoma City, also 17.

-The Isotopes were held to two extra-base hits on the night, the fifth time in 15 games against El Paso this season.

-Albuquerque was limited to five hits, the fewest against the Chihuahuas since August 19, 2023, in the Duke City.

-Ryan Feltner made his third rehab start with Albuquerque and tossed 4.0 frames and allowed four runs, two earned, on four hits and three walks with four punchouts. He threw 82 pitches, 45 strikes.

-Keston Hiura went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts, ending his 31-game on-base streak. During the streak he slashed .339/.441/.696 with nine doubles, one triple, 10 homers, 29 RBI, 15 walks and six hit-by-pitch. Had at least one hit in 26 of 30 games. Was his second game with four punchouts in 2025 (also: April 25 at Reno).

-Braxton Fulford went 1-for-3 with his ninth homer of the year. Over his last two games and seven at-bats, he has three homers, five hits and six RBI. Has a dinger in at least two-straight for the second time this year (other: three-game stretch, April 4-8).

-Aaron Schunk belted his seventh homer of the year. Has a four-bagger in two-straight games for the first time since June 13-14, 2024, vs. El Paso. Owns a six-game hit streak, slashing .391/.385/.783 (9x23, two sac flies) with one double, one triple, two homers and nine RBI.

-Braiden Ward went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, a walk and two stolen bases. Is the second Isotope this season to tally a three-game stolen base streak (other: Sterlin Thompson, June 6-8). The last Isotopes to steal a base in four-straight was Greg Jones from August 11-15, 2024. Over his first three contests at Triple-A, is 5-for-10 with five runs, one walk and four stolen bases. Has scored a run five of the eight times he's reached base.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game five of the series tomorrow at 7:05 pm from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Bradley Blalock while El Paso is slated to send Logan Gillaspie to the hill.







