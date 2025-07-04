Reno Aces Announce Sellout for Fourth of July

July 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - Tonight's Reno Aces game against the Sacramento River Cats at Greater Nevada Field, starting at 6:35 p.m., has officially been announced as a sellout. A total of 9,161 enthusiastic fans were in attendance for the team's annual Independence Day celebration, presented by Travel Nevada, 2 News Nevada and KBUL.

The 9,161 fans marks the first sellout of the season and is the most for a Reno Aces game at Greater Nevada Field since July 4 last year.

Friday was the first day of a Patriotic Weekend in downtown Reno. The weekend will continue with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Saturday and end at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday. The Aces' are wearing custom Independence Day-themed hats and jerseys for the entire weekend, as well as themed merchandise available in the Team Store.

