Reno Aces Announce Sellout for Fourth of July
July 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - Tonight's Reno Aces game against the Sacramento River Cats at Greater Nevada Field, starting at 6:35 p.m., has officially been announced as a sellout. A total of 9,161 enthusiastic fans were in attendance for the team's annual Independence Day celebration, presented by Travel Nevada, 2 News Nevada and KBUL.
The 9,161 fans marks the first sellout of the season and is the most for a Reno Aces game at Greater Nevada Field since July 4 last year.
Friday was the first day of a Patriotic Weekend in downtown Reno. The weekend will continue with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Saturday and end at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday. The Aces' are wearing custom Independence Day-themed hats and jerseys for the entire weekend, as well as themed merchandise available in the Team Store.
Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
-ACES-
