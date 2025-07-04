Comets Fall, 10-6

July 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City, Okla.

Game Summary: The Las Vegas Aviators built a 5-0 lead before their offense surged again late to send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 10-6 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Aviators (7-3/56-29) built a 5-0 lead through four innings, including RBI doubles by Darell Hernaiz and Alejo Lopez. The Comets (6-4/52-33) chipped away at the lead, scoring three runs in the fifth inning. James Outman knocked a two-run single and Ryan Ward added a RBI single to cut the Aviators' lead to two runs. Chuckie Robinson then connected on a RBI groundout in the sixth inning to bring the Comets within one run, 5-4. The Aviators responded with three runs in the seventh inning before Outman hit a solo home run to make the score, 8-5. Las Vegas loaded the bases in the eighth inning for JJ Bleday who grounded a two-run single into center field for his fifth hit of the night and a five-run lead for the Aviators. A RBI groundout by Chris Okey in the ninth inning cut OKC's deficit to four runs.

Of Note:

-The Aviators sent the Comets to their third loss in the last five games after Oklahoma City had won back-to-back games the previous two days against the Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark...The Comets are now 8-4 over the last 12 games and 14-5 over the last 19 games.

-The Comets played a home game on the Fourth of July at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for an 11th consecutive season. Oklahoma City fell to 12-13 on July Fourth during the Bricktown era (since 1998), but lost for just the fifth time on the holiday since 2006 (12-5) and fourth time at home since 2011 (8-4).

-James Outman went 3-for-4 with a double, his 20th home run of the season, a walk, three RBI, scored two runs and had a stolen base. He has now hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 19-for-45 (.422) with 10 extra-base hits, 19 RBI and 14 runs scored...He has scored at least one run in 15 of the last 16 games (21 R) and has reached base in 16 consecutive games for the longest current on-base streak by an OKC player.

-An announced crowd of 10,835 took in Friday's game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The crowd was the largest at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since Aug. 31, 2019 when a crowd of 11,190 watched Oklahoma City play New Orleans.

-Justin Dean went 2-for-4 with two doubles and scored a run. He is now 6-for-13 over his last three games with four runs scored.

-Infielder Noah Miller made his Triple-A debut after joining OKC from Double-A Tulsa and started at shortstop, going 1-for-4 and scoring a run.

-Ryan Ward hit safely in a fifth consecutive game and recorded a RBI in a fifth consecutive game, going 1-for-5 with a RBI. During the five-game stretch, Ward is 8-for-23 with 10 RBI. He leads the PCL with 72 RBI this season.

-The Comets allowed double-digit runs for the second time in the last four games and at least five runs in a fifth consecutive games (38 R).

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Aviators at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on 89ers Night. Players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. Retro team mascots Abner 89er and Robo Niner will be on hand to entertain the crowd. The game presentation experience will immerse fans into a dinosaur-filled evening with dinosaurs roaming the concourse and a drone show featuring a patriotic theme is scheduled to follow the game.

Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







