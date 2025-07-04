Castro Homers Twice, Powers Sugar Land to Independence Day Win

ROUND ROCK, TX - Luis Castro clobbered his ninth and 10th homers of the year while driving in five runs as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-6, 43-42) won their third-straight game over the Round Rock Express (5-5, 39-46), 7-2 on Friday night at Dell Diamond. Castro's multi-home run game is the seventh from a Sugar Land batter this season and first since Shay Whitcomb hit three homers on May 28 against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Castro led off the second with a towering solo shot to left that went 401 feet into the second deck as the Space Cowboys went up, 1-0.

Although RHP Miguel Ullola (W, 4-2) struck out two in the bottom of the second, Round Rock took a 2-1 lead in with a two-run homer from Cooper Johnson.

After a scoreless third for both teams, Brice Matthews took a one-out walk in the top of the fourth and stole second before Castro drew ball four, putting two Space Cowboys on base. In the ensuing at-bat, Jon Singleton roped an RBI single into right, tying the game at two, before Edwin Díaz looped an RBI base knock to left, giving Sugar Land a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Omar Narváez was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs, but a strikeout stranded the runners.

The Space Cowboys extended their lead in the top of the fifth. Matthews kept the inning alive with a two-out double before Castro sent an RBI double to center as Sugar Land stretched their advantage to 4-2.

Ullola fired a 1-2-3 home half of the fourth with two strikeouts, running his ledger to six as he sat down eight-straight Express hitters before the Dominican Republic native left runners on the corners with two outs in the fifth. The right-hander went 5.0 innings on Friday with two earned runs, three hits, two walks, six strikeouts and did not allow a run in four of his five frames.

Sugar Land loaded the bases in the top of the sixth as Collin Price lined a one-out single to left, Quincy Hamilton kept the inning alive with a two-out walk and Jesús Bastidas was hit by a pitch. However, a strikeout left them loaded as the Space Cowboys could not push out in front further.

RHP Michael Knorr (H,1) relived Ullola in the bottom of the sixth and persevered Sugar Land's two-run lead with a scoreless frame including two strikeouts. RHP Nick Robertson (H,8) received the seventh and did not allow a run, holding the Space Cowboys' 4-2 advantage.

Sugar Land opened the game up in the top of the ninth as Hamilton singled to lead off the frame, Matthews walked and Castro clubbed a three-run homer, his second of the night as the Space Cowboys stretched their lead to 7-2.

After RHP Ray Gaither (H,1) hurled a shutout eighth, RHP Nick Hernandez closed out Sugar Land's 7-2 win with a scoreless ninth.

NOTABLE:

- Luis Castro extended his on-base streak to 13 games by going 3-for-4 on Friday with a double, two homers, five RBI, a walk and three runs scored. During his streak, Castro has two doubles, four homers, 14 RBI, seven walks and nine runs scored. Friday was Castro's first multi-homer game in Minor League baseball since June 12, 2019 with the Lancaster JetHawks.

- Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 12 games after getting hit by a pitch on Friday. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas has two doubles, three homers, 13 RBI and nine runs scored.

- Brice Matthews has reached base in 21 of his last 22 games, going 30-for-88 (.341) with six doubles, three triples, four homers, 15 RBI, 14 walks and 23 runs scored after his 1-for-3 night on Friday with a double, two walks and three runs scored.

- Miguel Ullola went 5.0 innings with six or more strikeouts for the first time since June 4 against the Sacramento River Cats when he flung 5.0 innings and seven strikeouts. Ullola came into Friday's game seventh in the PCL in punchouts with 71.

- Jon Singleton is currently on a nine-game on-base streak with a homer, two RBI, seven walks and five runs scored.

- Edwin Díaz extended his hitting streak to five games on Friday with a 1-for-4 night with an RBI. Over his on-base streak, Díaz is 9-for-18 (.500) with a double, six RBI and five runs scored.

- Sugar Land's bullpen has not allowed a run in their last 17.1 innings. The Space Cowboys hurled 2.0 scoreless innings Tuesday, 3.0 on Wednesday, 8.1 on Thursday and did not allow a run in 4.0 innings on Friday.

Sugar Land's series against Round Rock continues Saturday at 7:15 pm CT. RHP Caleb Boushley is scheduled to start for Round Rock. Sugar Land has yet to announce a starter. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







