Shrugging off a Rainy Night

It was about 9:30 p.m. Friday, and Rick Sweet was in his office at Wolff Stadium, discussing the latest head-spinning twist in his first season as manager of the Missions.

He clearly wasn't buying into a theory that a night of baseball shortened by a heavy rainstorm served, if nothing else, as a way for his road-weary players to go home and get a little extra rest.

A positive development for the Missions? Maybe. But Sweet would argue the point.

"Actually, the game would be almost over by now," Sweet said. "By the time we get out of here, it's going to be about the same time. So, you don't like doubleheaders. You don't like games getting cut short like this. But it happens. That's the volatility of weather."

Clearly, the Round Rock Express liked the idea of an incomplete game even less.

They were leading 6-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning when play was stopped.

Now, in a revised series schedule at the Wolff, the Pacific Coast League's American Southern Division foes will complete four games in next three days.

The first is set for Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

On Sunday, the suspended game will resume at 1:30 p.m. Immediately after its completion, the teams will play again, this time in a seven-inning affair.

The series finale is set for Monday at 11:05 a.m.

Sweet said it's clear that Round Rock is as good as advertised offensively.

But he didn't want to speculate after a little more than three innings about how his team matches up with the division leaders.

"They're young, like us," Sweet said. "You got to see a series (first). You got to see three or four games. You know, right now, we're very thin, pitching-wise.

"(Also) we've got a lot of guys we're trying to get healthy. I'm not so much worried about (matching up with the Express) as I am trying to get our club back to full strength."

The Express rocked Missions starter Thomas Jankins in the first inning with six runs. Highlights included a three-run homer by Taylor Jones and a Kyle Tucker solo shot.

In the bottom of the first, Nate Orf answered for the Missions with a leadoff homer off Rogelio Armenteros.

At that point, the 24-year-old Cuban right-hander steadied himself and retired nine of the next 10 batters, including six by strikeout.

Armentaros was on the mound warming up for the bottom of the fourth when lightning loomed in the distance and play was stopped.

Players on the mend

Outfielder Corey Ray was a late scratch from the Missions' starting lineup when he learned about an hour before game time that his wife was in labor. The couple lives in Arizona. The Milwaukee Brewers' second-ranked prospect had been on the injured list since April 17 with a finger injury.

Sweet said he thinks injured outfielder Troy Stokes, Jr., might be ready to play again on Monday or Tuesday. Stokes has been on the IL since April 26 with cramps in his legs.

Pitchers on the move

Missions starter Adrian Houser has been called up to the Milwaukee Brewers for the second time this season. Houser had been set to start Saturday's game against Round Rock. In response to the transaction, Sweet said he plans to use several relievers.

Jimmy Nelson is in town again, hoping to get started on his rehabilitation assignment. Nelson had to be scratched from the lineup last weekend when he traveled to be with his wife, who gave birth to twin girls. It is possible that Nelson could pitch Sunday, but nothing is certain after Friday's rainout and the revised schedule.

Among relievers, Donnie Hart, Jacob Barnes and Jay Jackson all have been optioned from Milwaukee to San Antonio. Hart is in town, but the left-hander isn't ready to pitch yet, Sweet said. Barnes and Jackson haven't arrived.

Long travel day

Both the Missions and the Express endured tough travel days after road games on Thursday.

After a series with the Iowa Cubs, the Missions congregated in the hotel lobby in Des Moines, Iowa, at 3:30 a.m., Friday. They caught an early flight that put them in San Antonio at 11 a.m., Sweet said.

The Express, playing 10 innings at Oklahoma City on Thursday night, departed by bus at 1 a.m. and arrived in San Antonio at about 8 a.m. Friday, a team spokesman said.

Series matchups

Saturday - Brad Kuntz for San Antonio vs. Brady Rodgers. Sunday - TBD for San Antonio vs. Forrest Whitley (in the suspended game). Also, TBD for the Missions vs. Round Rock's Cy Sneed (in the seven-inning game). Monday - TBD for San Antonio vs. Ryan Hartman.

Explosive offense

The Express scored six runs in the 10th inning Thursday night to salt away a 10-4 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers, and then they scored six on the Missions in the series opener at Wolff. "Yeah, we're swinging the bats pretty good," first-year Express manager Mickey Storey said. "Seems like the runs are coming in bunches."

Standings

PCL American Southern Division - Round Rock 16-10, New Orleans 16-12, San Antonio 15-12, Oklahoma City 8-19.

