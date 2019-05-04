Redbirds, Sounds Washed out in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Saturday's game between the Memphis Redbirds and Nashville Sounds (Rangers) has been postponed due to rain in Nashville.

It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday starting at 2:05 p.m. Both games are slated to be seven-inning affairs.

After Monday's series finale in Nashville, the Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday to begin an eight-game homestand starting with a four-game set with the Iowa Cubs (Cubs).

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Thursday, May 9 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products, featuring the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

Friday, May 10 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option, featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat tacos buffet, purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat, Papa John's Friday Family Pack specialty ticket option, with free ballpark food and Papa John's pizzas, at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack, Cardinals Adult Fleece Vest specialty ticket option at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals,

Saturday, May 11 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game, free "I Love Memphis Redbirds" t-shirt to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Memphis Tourism and Memphis Sport Council

Sunday, May 12 at 2:05: Papa John's Mother's Day with a brunch and catch on the field specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/mothersday, kids and moms run the bases after the game, Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering), pregame autographs presented by Allegiant Air

