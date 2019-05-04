Redbirds, Sounds Washed out in Nashville
May 4, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Saturday's game between the Memphis Redbirds and Nashville Sounds (Rangers) has been postponed due to rain in Nashville.
It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday starting at 2:05 p.m. Both games are slated to be seven-inning affairs.
After Monday's series finale in Nashville, the Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday to begin an eight-game homestand starting with a four-game set with the Iowa Cubs (Cubs).
Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park
Thursday, May 9 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products, featuring the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs
Friday, May 10 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option, featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat tacos buffet, purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat, Papa John's Friday Family Pack specialty ticket option, with free ballpark food and Papa John's pizzas, at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack, Cardinals Adult Fleece Vest specialty ticket option at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals,
Saturday, May 11 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game, free "I Love Memphis Redbirds" t-shirt to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Memphis Tourism and Memphis Sport Council
Sunday, May 12 at 2:05: Papa John's Mother's Day with a brunch and catch on the field specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/mothersday, kids and moms run the bases after the game, Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering), pregame autographs presented by Allegiant Air
For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.
