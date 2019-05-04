OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 4, 2019

Oklahoma City Dodgers (8-19) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (16-12)

Game #28 of 140/Road #13 of 70 (4-8)

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Rob Zastrynzy (0-2, 6.16) vs. NO-RHP Ben Meyer (1-2, 6.00)

Saturday, May 4, 2019 | Shrine on Airline | Metairie, La. | 6 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers continue their series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes with a 6 p.m. game at the Shrine on Airline. The Dodgers enter tonight having lost eight of their last nine games and 13 of their last 15 games.

Last Game: New Orleans hit three homers with runners on base and starting pitcher Zac Gallen tossed seven strong innings, sending the Dodgers to a 10-2 loss Friday night at the Shrine on Airline. Trailing, 1-0, in the fourth inning, the Baby Cakes scored four times with two outs. Austin Dean put the Baby Cakes ahead with a three-run homer, and following a single by Matt Snyder, Lewis Brinson made it 4-1 with a RBI double. Leading, 4-2, in the seventh, New Orleans pulled away with a five-run frame, featuring a pair of two-run homers by Isan Diaz and Deven Marrero. A throwing error with two outs plated the final run of the inning. The Baby Cakes scored their final run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Snyder. The night got off to an encouraging start for the Dodgers with Shane Peterson giving OKC an early lead, sending an opposite field home run out to left field in the second inning for his first dinger of the year. But following Peterson's home run, Gallen retired the next 13 batters. With two outs in the sixth, Daniel Castro hit his first home run of the season on a line drive to left field, trimming the deficit to two runs. Gallen (4-0) recorded 10 strikeouts while not allowing a walk. He combined with two relievers to limit OKC to five hits. Dodgers starting pitcher Brock Stewart (0-2) took the loss after giving up four runs and seven hits over four innings. He notched a season-high five strikeouts to go along with two walks.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Rob Zastryzny (0-2) seeks his first win of 2019 tonight...Zastryzny was charged with a second straight loss April 27 at San Antonio. He allowed five runs and a career-high 11 hits over 4.2 innings. He did not issue a walk and recorded six strikeouts (t-season high) in OKC's 6-0 defeat...Through his first two starts, Zastrynzy gave up just three runs and eight hits over 9.0 innings with 10 K's. But over his last two outings, he's been touched up for 13 runs and 17 hits over 10.0 IP...Zastryzny spent the first six seasons of his career in the Chicago Cubs organization before being released near the end of Spring Training and signing with the Dodgers in late March...He spent the majority of the 2018 season with the Iowa Cubs (33 games) and made six appearances with Chicago. Working almost exclusively out of the bullpen, Zastryzny went 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA for Iowa over 56.0 IP...Zastryzny was selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft from the University of Missouri...Tonight is his second start and eighth career appearance against New Orleans. Zastryzny made three relief appearances against the Baby Cakes last season while with Iowa, going 1-0 and allowing nine runs (seven earned) and nine hits over 6.0 innings with two walks and six K's.

Against the Baby Cakes: 2019: 0-1 2018: 9-7 All-time: 178-155 At NO: 83-83 The Dodgers travel to New Orleans for their first of four series this season against the Baby Cakes...OKC won the 2018 series between the teams, 9-7, and has now won four of the last season series against the Baby Cakes...The Dodgers outscored the Baby Cakes, 68-63, over 16 meetings last season. Henry Ramos batted .407 in the season series, racking up 22 hits over 16 games with 18 RBI and nine extra-base hits, including four homers...At home, the Dodgers went 6-2 against the Baby Cakes and notched four walk-off victories...The teams last played July 16-19, 2018 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with OKC winning the series, 3-2...Going back to 2017, the Dodgers are 3-9 over their last 12 games at the Shrine on Airline and have been held to two or fewer runs nine times (1-8), including last night.

Time for a Turnaround?: The Dodgers have lost four straight games and a loss tonight would match the team's longest losing skid of the season at five games...Oklahoma City has now lost eight of the last nine games overall, as well as 13 of its last 15 games and 16 of its last 19 games. Over the last 15 games, the team has been outscored, 109-48...The Dodgers are now 4-8 on the road this season and have lost five of their last six away contests...OKC finished the first month of the 2019 season with a losing record (8-15) for just the sixth time since OKC re-joined the PCL in 1998 and the first time in since 2011. Only twice has the team recovered from a losing April reach the playoffs...The team is 11 games below .500 for the first time since Aug. 25, 2011 (61-72). Between 2012-18, there were only four instances the team was as many as three games below .500 at any point of a season...The Dodgers did not lose their 19th game overall last season until June 2 (33-19)...OKC's eight wins are tied with four other teams for the second-fewest in the Minors and its .296 winning percentage is tied for 117th among the 120 full-season teams.

On Strike: Dodgers pitchers recorded eight more strikeouts Friday night, including five by starting pitcher Brock Stewart, to boost their season total to 261 strikeouts over 222.0 innings. Their total strikeouts lead the American Conference and rank fourth overall in the PCL, however they have pitched 29.2 fewer innings than league-leader Tacoma (273), 27.1 innings less than second-place Sacramento (270) and 38.2 fewer innings than third-place El Paso (263)...The Dodgers established the PCL single-season record for strikeouts in both 2016 and 2017, with 1,245 and 1,277 K's, respectively. However, Fresno bested both of those totals last season with 1,330 K's.

Dinger Details: Shane Peterson and Daniel Castro each connected on their first home runs of 2019 last night, equaling the Dodgers' home run total from the previous eight games combined...Friday marked OKC's fourth multi-homer game of the season. The Dodgers have 18 home runs through 27 games this season. Fourteen of the other 15 teams in the league have at least 29 home runs, while El Paso paces the league with 68 dingers so far in 2019. Round Rock's Yordan Alvarez and Reno's Kevin Cron each have a league-best 12 homers apiece.

Quiet Riot: The Dodgers went 5-for-32 at the plate Friday night and are batting .190 (50x263) over the last nine games with 24 runs, 18 extra-base hits and four home runs. Going back to Thursday, team is 6-for-the-last-50 and 5-for-the-last-46...Friday marked the 15th time this season the Dodgers recorded six hits or less and was the 15th time this season the Dodgers have scored three or fewer runs in a game (1-14)...The Dodgers' 102 runs, 197 hits and 18 home runs are fewest in the 16-team PCL. OKC's run and home run totals rank last in all of Triple-A, while their hit total ranks tied for last in Triple-A with Pawtucket...The Dodgers went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position last night and are now 0-for-the-last 15 with RISP. Over the past 15 games, the Dodgers have combined to go 23-for-125 (.184) with runners in scoring position.

"Pen Pals: JT Chargois pitched two more scoreless innings Wednesday, and over his last six outings he's totaled 9.0 scoreless frames. Opponents are 7-for-33 during the stretch with 13 strikeouts...After a tough outing April 16 vs. Omaha, Kevin Quackenbush has bounced back nicely, allowing one run and four hits with nine strikeouts over 5.1 innings across his last four appearances.

Running Start: The Dodgers have allowed a combined 41 runs over the last four games, marking the first time since Aug. 18-21, 2017 (42 runs) the Dodgers have allowed that many runs over a four-game span. OKC's opponents have scored double-digit runs three times in the last four games and six times overall in 2019. Last season the team didn't allow at least 10 runs in a game until June 12 and didn't allow their sixth game with 10+ runs until Aug. 3...New Orleans had two innings of four or more runs last night. The Dodgers have allowed six separate innings of four-plus runs over the last four games and now 13 such innings this season.

