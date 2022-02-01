Minnesota Wild Recalls Goaltender Zane Mcintyre from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the taxi squad.

McIntyre, 29 (8/20/92), was signed by Minnesota to a two-way contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season on Jan. 4. He is 5-4-0 with a 2.45 goals-against average (GAA) and a .914 save percentage (SV%) in nine games with Iowa this season. McIntyre also played three games with the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL this season, going 2-1-0 with a 2.73 GAA and a .904 SV%. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound native of Grand Forks, North Dakota, owns a record of 119-61-25 with a 2.51 GAA, a .910 SV% and 14 shutouts in 214 career AHL contests in seven seasons with Providence, Binghamton, Utica, Lehigh Valley, Tucson and Iowa (2015-22). He is 8-11 with a 2.79 GAA and a .895 SV% in 21 career Calder Cup Playoff contests.

McIntyre played three seasons at the University of North Dakota posting a record of 58-24-9 with a 2.10 GAA, a .926 SV% and four shutouts in 92 contests (2012-15). He went 29-10-3 with a 2.05 GAA, a .929 SV% and one shutout during his junior season in 2014-15 and received the Mike Richter Award as the most outstanding goaltender in Division I men's hockey and was one of three "Hobey Hat Trick" finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

McIntyre made his NHL debut in relief on Oct. 25, 2016 at Xcel Energy Center against the Wild and appeared in eight games (three starts) with the Boston Bruins in 2016-17, posting a record of 0-4-1 with a 3.97 GAA and a .858 SV%. McIntyre was selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft. He will wear sweater No. 31 with Minnesota.

Iowa plays the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. CT. Minnesota plays at the Chicago Blackhawks tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. CT.

