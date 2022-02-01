Condors Seth Griffith Named AHL Player of the Month

February 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that Bakersfield Condors winger Seth Griffith has been named the AHL Player of the Month for the month of January. Griffith, who leads the team in scoring, averaged two points per game in the month and finished with 18 (6g-12a) in nine games.

Currently on a 10-game point streak, the Wallaceburg, Ontario native had at least a point in each of his nine January games. The month was highlighted by a Condors AHL high five assists on Jan. 19 against Tucson. He is the first AHL player to record multiple double-digit scoring streaks in the same season since Frank Vatrano did it with Providence in 2015-16.

Now in his second season with the Condors, he is t-6th in the AHL scoring race with 38 points (13g-25a) in 28 games. It is the eighth time a Condors player has received an AHL monthly award.

PREVIOUS CONDORS AHL MONTHLY AWARD WINNERS:

April 2021 - Stuart Skinner (goaltender)

March 2021 - Tyler Benson / Cooper Marody (co-players)

March 2019 - Tyler Benson (rookie)

February 2019 - Shane Starrett (goaltender)

January 2019 - Cooper Marody (rookie)

November 2016 - Taylor Beck (player)

The Condors start a seven-game homestand this Friday and Saturday with $2 Beer Weekend. Enjoy Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, and Bud Light Seltzer for just $2 through the end of the first intermission. Great seats start at just $12 and are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.