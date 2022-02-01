Penguins Weekly

Penguins Weekly Rewind

Tuesday, Jan. 25 - PENGUINS 2 at Hershey 6

Despite a hot start, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fell at Hershey after allowing six unanswered goals. Juuso Riikola's first AHL goal and a tally by Nathan Légaré kicked things off, but the Bears' offensive onslaught snapped the Pens' win streak at three.

Friday, Jan. 28 - PENGUINS 4 at Cleveland 0

Alex D'Orio denied all 18 shots he faced to earn his first AHL shutout, while the team dominated in all facets of the game. The Penguins scored twice in the first period and two more times in the third, including Jonathan Gruden's first goal of the season.

Saturday, Jan. 29 - PENGUINS 5 at Cleveland 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton swept the weekend set and improved to 11-2-0-0 all-time against the Monsters franchise. Félix Robert and Légaré both notched power-play goals, while tallies from Kyle Olson, Jordy Bellerive and Pierre-Olivier Joseph allowed the Penguins to keep their distance.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Feb. 2 - PENGUINS vs. Springfield

The Penguins are 2-0-0-1 against the Thunderbirds this season, including a shutout victory in their only meeting at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Friday, Feb. 4 - PENGUINS vs. Bridgeport

For the first time this season, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will go head-to-head with the Bridgeport Islanders. Bridgeport is currently the last place team in the Atlantic Division despite having played the most games in the AHL (41).

Saturday, Feb. 5 - PENGUINS vs. Providence

The Penguins host their Hockey Is For Everyone Night and welcome the P-Bruins to town for the third time this season. Providence is led in goals by Zach Senyshyn (11). The Bruins have won 17 games in a row when Senyshyn scores.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton closed out January by winning seven of its last nine games.

- Called on for seven starts in 11 days, Alex D'Orio recorded a 5-2-0 record, 1.88 goals against average, .930 save percentage and one shutout in that time.

- Félix Robert has nine points (4G-5A) in his last nine games.

- Sam Poulin is on a career-best four-game point streak and has earned nine points (2G-7A) in his last 10 games.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 7-1-0-0 all-time when Kyle Olson scores a goal.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hartford 37 20 12 3 2 45 .608

2. Springfield 39 21 12 4 1 47 .603

3. Hershey 39 21 13 3 2 47 .603

4. Providence 34 17 11 3 3 40 .588

5. Charlotte 38 21 15 2 0 44 .579

6. Lehigh Valley 36 14 14 6 2 36 .500

7. PENGUINS 37 14 17 1 3 36 .486

8. Bridgeport 41 15 18 4 4 38 .463

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 37 13 14 27

Alex Nylander 36 14 9 23

Félix Robert 32 10 10 20

Pierre-Olivier Joseph 29 4 14 18

Jordy Bellerive 33 6 10 16

Sam Poulin 35 6 10 16

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Louis Domingue^ 10 3-4-2 2.69 .918 0

Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0

Alex D'Orio 12 5-6-0 2.78 .899 1

Tommy Nappier* 9 3-4-2 3.22 .883 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Feb. 2 Springfield Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Feb. 4 Bridgeport Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 5 Providence Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Thu, Jan. 27 (C) Patrick Watling Signed to PTO

Mon, Jan. 31 (C) Patrick Watling Released from PTO

Mon, Jan. 31 (G) Tristan Côté-Cazenave Released from PTO

Mon, Jan. 31 (D) Niclas Almari Reassigned by PIT from WHL

