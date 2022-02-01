Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Forward Tye Felhaber from Dallas Stars

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired left wing Tye Felhaber from the Dallas Stars in exchange for center Alexei Lipanov today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Felhaber has been assigned to Orlando of the ECHL.

Felhaber, 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, has played in 14 games for the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League this season, recording two goals. He has appeared in 90 career AHL games with Texas and the Laval Rocket, registering eight goals and 18 points.

The Pembroke, Ontario native was originally undrafted and signed an entry-level contract with Dallas on March 1, 2019.

