Condors Start Homestand with $2 Beer Weekend All Weekend Long
February 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors host the Colorado Eagles for two games this Friday and Saturday for the first-ever $2 Beer Weekend! Enjoy Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, and Michelob Ultra all weekend long for just $2 through the end of the first intermission. Friday is brought to you by 98.5 The Fox and SC Architect while Saturday is presented by HITS 93.1 and SC Architect.
It is the start of a seven-game homestand for the Condors who have just one regulation loss in their last 15 games! The Eagles come to town with no regulation losses in 12 games!
All February game-worn jersey raffles have been added to the Condors mobile app. This weekend features Ostap Safin (Friday) and Phil Kemp (Saturday). Other February raffles include James Hamblin, Tyler Benson, and Joe Gambardella. Anyone, anywhere can win. Tickets are 1 for $5 and 3 for $10.
PURCHASE JERSEY RAFFLE TICKETS
Save money with a Hat Trick Pack on sale now. The pack includes four ticket vouchers, a Condors hat and a Jesse Puljujarvi bobblehead!
