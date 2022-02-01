Rangers Assign Four to Wolf Pack as Club Completes Numerous Transactions

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack completed a series of transactions on Tuesday morning. The club has loaned forward James Sanchez to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, while the New York Rangers (NHL) have reassigned forward Jake Elmer and goaltender Tyler Wall to the Icemen. In addition, the Rangers have assigned forwards Tim Gettinger and Lauri Pajuniemi, and defensemen Tarmo Reunanen and Jarred Tinordi to the Wolf Pack from the taxi squad.

Sanchez, signed by the Wolf Pack on September 24th, has skated in seven games with the club in 2021-22. He scored in the shootout during the Wolf Pack's 5-4 victory over the Providence Bruins on Friday night. Sanchez has scored 12 points (5 g, 7 a) in 16 games with the Icemen this season.

Elmer, signed by the Rangers on March 15th, 2019, has appeared in ten games with the Wolf Pack this season and registered an assist. In 23 ECHL games with the Icemen, Elmer has scored 14 points (10 g, 4 a).

Wall, selected in the sixth round (174th overall) by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, has appeared in five games with the Wolf Pack this season. In those appearances, Wall has posted a record of 1-4-0. In eight games with the Icemen, Wall is 5-3-0 with a .900 save percentage.

Gettinger, selected in the fifth round (141st overall) by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, has scored 19 points (8 g, 11 a) in 24 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has appeared in five games with the Rangers during the 2021-22 season, with his season debut coming back on January 2nd against the Tampa Bay Lightning. In all, Gettinger has appeared in 13 career NHL games with the Rangers.

Reunanen, selected in the fourth round (98th overall) by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, leads the Wolf Pack with a +13 rating in 2021-22. In 24 games this season with the club, Reunanen has scored 14 points (1 g, 13 a). He is second on the club in points among defenseman this season, behind only Zac Jones.

Pajuniemi, selected in the fifth round (132nd overall) by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, has scored 17 points (8 g, 9 a) in 33 games during his rookie AHL season. Pajuniemi scored his first career AHL goal on opening night against the Bridgeport Islanders at the XL Center. He has yet to make his NHL debut.

Tinordi, signed by the Rangers as a free agent on July 28th, 2021, has appeared in seven games with the club this season and has scored one goal. Tinordi skated in five games with the Wolf Pack earlier this season on a conditioning stint, registering an assist.

Formerly the captain of the Milwaukee Admirals (2018-19, 2019-20), Tinordi, 29, has appeared in 402 career AHL games and scored 92 career points (20 g, 72 a) over the course of nine seasons.

