Seattle Recalls Max McCormick, Kole Lind and Connor Carrick to Taxi Squad

February 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Ahead of their final two games leading into the All-Star break, the Kraken have recalled Max McCormick, Kole Lind and Connor Carrick to their taxi squad.

McCormick, who has bounced between the NHL and AHL this season and already logged 10 games with Seattle, has racked up 16 points (9g, 7a) in 20 games with the Checkers thus far. The forward has had a big impact since rejoining the team earlier this month, putting up six points (3g, 3a) in his last four games.

Lind's 24 points (12g, 12a) in 34 AHL games this season tie him for the team scoring lead. The 22-year-old has been on a roll with Charlotte, recording 10 points in his last 10 games and currently sitting on a four-game point streak. This marks Lind's third recall of the season, though he has yet to make his Kraken debut.

Carrick currently leads all Checkers blue liners in scoring with 19 points (5g, 14a) in 38 games. This marks the first recall to Seattle of the season for Carrick, who has logged 241 NHL games over his career.

The Checkers are in the midst of a road trip that has them visiting the Rochester Americans on Wednesday.

