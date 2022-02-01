San Diego Gulls to Host Sixth Annual Pink in the Rink on Wednesday, February 2

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host their sixth annual Pink in the Rink on Wednesday, Feb. 2 vs. the Colorado Eagles at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.). The San Diego Gulls Foundation has partnered with Susan G. Komen, San Diego to promote women's health initiatives, cancer research and awareness.

San Diego will wear a new, commemorative pink jersey Wednesday night with the game-worn player jerseys to be autographed and available for a jersey raffle on the concourse at Section 10 beginning at 6 p.m.â¯and ending at the conclusion of the second intermission. Select game-worn player jerseys will be autographed and available for an onlineâ¯auction during the contest. The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also host its fourth Surprise Puck Sale Wednesday evening with pucks commemorating Pink in the Rink. Surprise Pucks will be available for $20 at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10.â¯Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per purchase). Forâ¯moreâ¯information and to participate in the online fundraisers, please visit sandiegogulls.com/fundraisers or text PINKINTHERINK to 76278. All proceeds raised via the fundraisers will be donated to Susan G. Komen, San Diego.

In-game elements will feature pink themed graphics during in-game entertainment, while the Gulls Girls will participate in the festivities wearing pink attire throughout the game. Additionally, the Gulls will encourage fans to fill out and hold up "I Stand Up For" signs honoring family members affected by health initiatives during a second period stoppage.

San Diego will also sell a special line of pink-themed Gulls merchandise available at Pechanga Arena San Diego and the team's online story (SanDiegoGulls.com/Shop) starting Wednesday evening. A limited supply of replica pink jerseys will also be available.

Tickets for Pink in the Rink are still available. Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.

