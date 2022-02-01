Skarek Named AHL Goaltender of the Month for January
February 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The American Hockey League announced today that Bridgeport Islanders netminder Jakub Skarek has been named AHL Goaltender of the Month for January.
He went 5-0-2 during eight appearances in January, recording a 1.98 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage for the New York Islanders' AHL affiliate.
Skarek opened the month with a 24-save effort in a 2-1 overtime loss at Lehigh Valley on Jan. 1st, then began a five-game winning streak with 28 saves to help the Islanders past Providence, 4-3, on Jan. 5th. He turned aside 34 of 35 shots in a 5-1 victory over Charlotte on Jan. 8th, and after a scoreless relief appearance on Jan. 16th, Skarek stopped 35 of 36 shots in Bridgeport's 3-1 win at Providence on Jan. 21st.
His 25 saves helped the Islanders to a 4-3 overtime win over Springfield on Jan. 23rd and he closed out the month with a 33-save performance in a 2-1 OT setback at Hershey this past Saturday.
Skarek is 12-8-4 in 26 appearances with Bridgeport this season, posting a 2.76 goals-against average along with a .911 save percentage and one shutout. The 22-year-old native of Jihlava, Czech Republic, currently ranks fourth in the AHL in minutes played (1,500), and third in shots faced (776) and saves (707).
A third-round choice by the New York Islanders in the 2018 NHL Draft, Skarek is in his third season of North American pro hockey.
