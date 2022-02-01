T-Birds Unveil Specialty, Military-Inspired Jerseys

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the club will wear specialty, military-inspired jerseys for the club's 5th annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by King Gray Coach Lines, on Saturday, Feb. 26 against the Charlotte Checkers. Jersey auction details will be determined in the coming weeks, with proceeds benefiting military charities.

"Paying homage to our active and veteran military personnel was a major reason we selected Thunderbirds as our team name," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Our annual Military Appreciation Night has been a huge success since our inception, but this year we will be wearing special threads on the ice that we hope will 'excite and inspire,' similar to the Thunderbirds flight team. This jersey has been in the works for quite some time, as we wanted to make sure our design was something that was unique and spoke to our namesake. We think we have accomplished that, and these jerseys serve as an extension of our continuous support for all that our brave military men and women do to protect and serve our country."

Military Appreciation Night at the MassMutual Center honors and recognizes the sacrifices made by men and women in a variety of military roles and organizations. Since the 2020 installment of this event, in conjunction with the American Legion of Massachusetts, an unoccupied seat has rested inside the MassMutual Center, honoring the thousands of U.S. military personnel who are missing in action or are prisoners of war and remain unaccounted for.

The military-inspired jerseys will be the latest in a long line of Thunderbirds' specialty sweaters with a charitable arm through the Springfield Thunderbirds Foundation. Since the team's inception, the Thunderbirds have raised thousands of dollars through jersey auctions for a variety of specialty nights, including Pink in the Rink, Hockey Fights Cancer, and Hometown Heroes Night.

