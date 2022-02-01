Dallas Stars Acquire Forward Alexey Lipanov from Tampa Bay in Exchange for Forward Tye Felhaber

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired forward Alexey Lipanov via trade from Tampa Bay in exchange for forward Tye Felhaber. Lipanov will report to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Lipanov, 22, has split the 2021-22 season between Syracuse of the AHL and Orlando of the ECHL. He appeared in eight ECHL games with Orlando, recording one assist (0-1=1), nine shots on goal, a +1 rating and two penalty minutes. Lipanov also skated in one AHL game with Syracuse this season.

The forward has skated in 15 career AHL games over parts of three seasons, all with Syracuse, earning three assists (0-3=3), nine shots on goal and four penalty minutes. Additionally, Lipanov has logged 21 points (10-11=21) in 49 career ECHL games over three seasons, all with Orlando. He was also named captain of Team Russia at the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship, registering three assists (0-3=3) in seven tournament games en route to a bronze medal.

The 6-foot-1, 182-pound native of Moscow, Russia was originally select by Tampa Bay in the third round (76th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Felhaber, 23, has scored two goals (2-0=2) in 14 AHL games with Texas in 2021-22. He also tallied one game-winning goal and added 21 shots on goal with two penalty minutes this season.

The forward has appeared in 90 career AHL games over four seasons with Texas and Laval, recording 18 points (8-10=18), three game-winning goals, one power play goal, 137 shots on goal and 62 penalty minutes. Felhaber has also appeared in six ECHL contests with Idaho, posting six points (3-3=6), four penalty minutes and a +2 rating.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Pembroke, Ont., was originally undrafted and signed by Dallas as a free agent on March 1, 2019.

