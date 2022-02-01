Anderson-Dolan Spearheads Reign Offense in Drubbing of San Jose

A season-high eight goals highlighted by a hat trick performance from forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan propelled the Ontario Reign (23-7-3-2) past the San Jose Barracuda (14-22-1-0) at Toyota Arena 8-5 on Monday night. Nine Reign skaters recorded multiple points in the win, including Samuel Fagemo, who had two third period goals, as well as linemates Austin Wagner and Brett Sutter who each netted a goal and an assist.

Ontario concluded the month of January with a record of 9-1-1-1 in 12 contests and improved its overall points percentage to 0.729 on the season. The Reign also continued their impressive run of play at home, winning their third straight game in Ontario, and picking up a point in their eighth straight contest at Toyota Arena, where they're 14-2-2-2 on the year.

Date: January 31, 2022

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SJ 1 1 3 5

ONT 3 3 2 8

Shots PP

SJ 24 1/3

ONT 30 1/3

Three Stars -

1. Jaret Anderson-Dolan (ONT)

2. Austin Wagner (ONT)

3. Brett Sutter (ONT)

W: Lukas Parik

L: Sam Harvey

Next Game: Friday, February 4, 2022 vs. Grand Rapids | 4:00 PM PST | Van Andel Arena

