Belleville Sens to Welcome 500 Fans to Home Games Starting Friday

February 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to welcome 500 fans back to home games at CAA Arena, starting on Friday, February 4, 2022, against the Syracuse Crunch. The capacity limit falls in line with Ontario Government regulations aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 and will be in effect until February 21, 2022, when the team expects to be able to welcome up to 50% capacity.

As the Belleville Sens season ticket holder base greatly exceeds the number of fans who are allowed to attend under the current rules, all tickets for upcoming games will be either credited to season ticket holders via their membership account or refunded to single ticket buyers through their original point of purchase. Belleville Sens representatives will be reaching out to Premium Seat Members and suite holders, to offer them the first chance at attending upcoming games. Remaining season ticket holders will be contacted after that if there are still seats available.

"Throughout this pandemic we have tried to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for our most valued and committed fans, and to not be able to do that at these games is unfortunate to say the least," says Belleville Sens Vice President of Sales and Marketing Breanne Matthews. "We know that some of you might be disappointed with this, be angry with us, or feel that this process seems unfair, but there would be no way to do it that was perfect, and no way to make everyone happy. If you are unable to attend any of the upcoming games, please know you will be issued a credit as quickly as possible, and we apologize that we are unable to host you at CAA Arena to cheer on your Belleville Senators. We miss you and appreciate your continued support."

Concessions will be available at CAA Arena, starting on Friday, but masking, physical distancing and other COVID-19 related measures will still be in place. Fans will also be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, by using the QR code provided by the Ontario Government.

The Belleville Sens are continuing to follow all public health guidelines as outlined by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, the provincial and federal governments, and the American Hockey League. Fans who have further questions can email Manager of Ticket Sales and Service Cody Hall (hallc@bellevillesens.com).

