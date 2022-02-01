Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Forward Anthony Richard from Nashville Predators

February 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired center Anthony Richard from the Nashville Predators in exchange for center Jimmy Huntington today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Richard has been assigned to the Syracuse Crunch.

Richard, 5-foot-10, 186 pounds, has skated in 31 games this season for the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, recording seven goals and 12 points. He has appeared in 322 career AHL games with Milwaukee and the Chicago Wolves, registering 79 goals and 152 points.

The 25-year-old Richard has skated in two career NHL games, both with the Nashville Predators. He made his NHL debut December 1, 2018 versus Chicago and made a second appearance October 26, 2019 at Tampa Bay, where he recorded two shots.

The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec native was drafted by Nashville in the fourth round (100th overall) at the 2015 NHL Draft. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Predators prior to the 2021-22 season.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.