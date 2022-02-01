Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Forward Anthony Richard from Nashville Predators
February 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired center Anthony Richard from the Nashville Predators in exchange for center Jimmy Huntington today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Richard has been assigned to the Syracuse Crunch.
Richard, 5-foot-10, 186 pounds, has skated in 31 games this season for the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, recording seven goals and 12 points. He has appeared in 322 career AHL games with Milwaukee and the Chicago Wolves, registering 79 goals and 152 points.
The 25-year-old Richard has skated in two career NHL games, both with the Nashville Predators. He made his NHL debut December 1, 2018 versus Chicago and made a second appearance October 26, 2019 at Tampa Bay, where he recorded two shots.
The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec native was drafted by Nashville in the fourth round (100th overall) at the 2015 NHL Draft. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Predators prior to the 2021-22 season.
