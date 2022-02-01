The Bridgeport Report: Week 16

The Bridgeport Islanders (15-18-4-4) played just one game this past week, earning a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Hershey Bears at Giant Center on Saturday.

Jakub Skarek (12-8-4) made 33 saves and was perfect for more than 47 minutes to begin the game, while Thomas Hickey broke a scoreless tie midway through the third period. It was Hickey's third goal of the season and his second in as many games. For Skarek, he remains unbeaten in regulation since Dec. 28, 2021 (5-0-2).

All three meetings between the Islanders and Bears have gone past 60 minutes this season. Bridgeport is 1-0-2-0 against Hershey, and will face the Bears again on Feb. 19th at Webster Bank Arena.

The Islanders face two more divisional opponents this week prior to what was supposed to be the 2022 All-Star break. Bridgeport hosts the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (14-14-6-2) tomorrow morning at 10:30 a.m. in its first of two School Day games at Webster Bank Arena, before traveling to Wilkes-Barre, Penn. for a Saturday night matchup (7:05 p.m.) against the Penguins (16-17-1-3).

Both games can be heard online via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and seen on AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show 15 minutes prior to each start time.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Feb. 2 vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (10:30 a.m.) - The Islanders face Philadelphia's affiliate in their first of 10 games during the month of February. Bridgeport is 1-0-1-0 against the Phantoms this season after a 4-1 win on Nov. 27th and a 2-1 overtime loss on Jan. 1st. Each of the first two meetings occurred at the PPL Center in Allentown, Penn.

Ice Chips

Hickey Heats Up: Thomas Hickey has a goal in each of his last two games and is on a three-game point streak dating back to Jan. 16th (two goals, two assists). It's his longest point streak within the same AHL season since Feb. 3, 2012 - Feb. 7, 2012 (Manchester). Hickey ranks second among Bridgeport defensemen in goals (three) and is fourth in points (six) in 22 games this season. He's tied for second on the team overall with a plus-8 rating, and is a team-best plus-8 since the calendar flipped to 2022.

Kubiak's Keeps It Consistent: Jeff Kubiak earned an assist for the third straight game on Saturday, and now has points in five of his last six games. Kubiak's three-game point streak is his longest of the season and it ties him for ninth place on the Islanders' scoring list (three goals, nine assists).

More Time in Overtime: The Islanders have gone past regulation in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season. In fact, Bridgeport needed more than 60 minutes in six of its 11 January games and has gone to overtime on 13 occasions total this season (tied with Hershey for most in the AHL).

Skarek Stays Busy: Jakub Skarek played his team-leading 26th game of the season on Saturday and extended his unbeaten in regulation streak to a season-high seven starts (5-0-2). He has made at least 33 saves in three of those games. Skarek has appeared in 12 of Bridgeport's last 16 games and is fourth among all AHL goaltenders in minutes played (1,500:57). He also ranks third overall in saves (707).

Quick Hits: Collin Adams was reassigned to Bridgeport from the Worcester Railers (ECHL) this morning... Tomorrow's game is the first of three puck drops prior to 11 a.m. this season... Bridgeport will host Hershey at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 5th and will face Springfield on the road at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 16th... Otto Koivula's 20 assists are tied for 18th among all AHL players... The Islanders are 11-16-3-4 against Atlantic Division opponents.

Team Leaders

Goals: Chris Terry (13)

Assists: Otto Koivula (20)

Points: Chris Terry (30)

Plus/Minus: Jeff Kubiak, Parker Wotherspoon (+10)

Penalty Minutes: Parker Wotherspoon (71)

Shots: Chris Terry (113)

Power-Play Goals: Chris Terry, Collin Adams, Austin Czarnik (3)

Shorthanded Goals: Cole Bardreau (1)

Games Played: Kyle MacLean (41)

Wins: Jakub Skarek (12)

Across the Sound: The New York Islanders (15-16-6) wrap up a seven-game homestand with back-to-back contests against the Ottawa Senators and Seattle Kraken this week, beginning tonight at UBS Arena. The Islanders are looking to right the ship after a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, in which a trio of Bridgeport grads all scored: Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom. Nelson leads New York with 14 goals in 28 games, while Mathew Barzal paces the club in points (27). Tomorrow's game against Seattle is the final contest prior to the 2022 All-Star break.

