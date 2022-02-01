Predators Trade Richard to Tampa for Huntington

February 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has acquired forward Jimmy Huntington from the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Anthony Richard.

Richard leaves the Admirals tied for third place in the organization's AHL history with 294 games played over the course of six seasons. His 68 goals are 7th during the team's time in the AHL and his 132 career points put him 11th. In 31 games with the Ads this season the Trois-Rivieres, QC native has tallied seven goals, including the overtime winner last Friday night against Rockford, and dished out five assists for 12 points.

The Predators fourth round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft played a pair of games for Nashville during his time in the organization.

Huntington has 12 points (6g-6a) in 27 games with the Syracuse Crunch - Tampa Bay's AHL affiliate - this season, his third as a professional. His six goals are an AHL career high, and he is three points from passing his previous career best mark of 14 (5g-9a), set in 2020-21. The 6-foot, 200-pound center has skated in 88 career AHL contests with the Crunch since making his pro debut in October 2019, tallying 11 goals and 29 points; he's also recorded 12 points (5g-7a) in 17 career ECHL games with the Orlando Solar Bears.

Undrafted, Huntington signed as a free agent with the Lightning on March 1, 2019, after spending five seasons in the QMJHL from 2014-19. He closed out his QMJHL career by being named to the league's Second All-Star Team in 2018-19, recording career highs in goals (40), assists (52) and points (92) with Rimouski while serving as an alternate captain. The Laval, Que., native also spent three seasons in Victoriaville and one in Acadie-Bathurst, notching 188 points (69g-119a) in 290 career QMJHL appearances.

Huntington and the Admirals get back at it on Wednesday night when they travel to Rockford to take on the IceHogs at 7 pm. The Ads next home game will be on Friday, February 4th when they take on the Chicago Wolves at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.