Comets Forward Holtz Named AHL Rookie of the Month

Utica, NY - The American Hockey League announced today that Utica Comets forward, Alexander Holtz, is the league's Rookie of the Month for January.

Holtz, who wins this first AHL Rookie of the Month award, notched five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 10 games for the league-leading Comets during January.

After beginning the month in the NHL with the parent New Jersey Devils, Holtz returned to the Utica lineup on Jan. 7 and recorded a goal and two assists in a 6-5 shootout victory over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He scored a goal on Jan. 19 at Laval and again on Jan. 21 at Syracuse before his two-goal game helped the Comets to a 6-3 win over Syracuse on Jan. 22. Holtz assisted on the winning goal in a 4-0 victory over Providence on Jan. 25, and extended his scoring streak to eight games with another assist on Jan. 28 vs. Charlotte.

A first-round choice (seventh overall) by New Jersey in the 2020 NHL Draft, Holtz has tallied 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points in 21 games for Utica this season. He made his NHL debut with the Devils on Nov. 5, 2021, and has notched two assists in seven NHL contests. The 20-year-old native of Stockholm, Sweden, played for Djurgardens IF in the Swedish Hockey League before signing an entry-level contract with New Jersey on Apr. 19, 2021.

The Comets will be back in action tomorrow night at home against the Laval Rocket. They battle Laval again on Friday night before playing Springfield on Saturday. All games take place at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. For more information, visit uticacomets.com/tickets.

