Amerks Renew Partnership with Seneca Park Zoo for "Defend the Ice Month"

February 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans have renewed their partnership with the Seneca Park Zoo to host "Defend the Ice Month", which begins on Wednesday, Feb. 2 when the Amerks host the Charlotte Checkers, and runs through the end of the month. The month-long campaign will focus on efforts to help raise awareness for polar bear and ice conservation primarily in the Arctic regions.

"Just like the Amerks depend on ice, polar bears depend on sea ice to survive," commented Seneca Park Zoo Society President and CEO Pamela Reed Sanchez. "With no ice, there's no hockey. And if we continue to experience loss of sea ice in the Arctic, we will also lose polar bears. We are thrilled to team up once again to bring this message to hockey fans in Rochester and share how people can make a difference."

"We're excited for the opportunity to renew our partnership with Seneca Park Zoo in support of their mission to ensure the continuation of the polar bear species," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter. "We had tremendous success with this event in the past and I truly hope our collective efforts and that of the community's over these next few weeks continue to bring significant awareness and support to this very worthwhile initiative."

The Amerks will partake in several initiatives throughout Defend the Ice Month, presented by Seneca Park Zoo, including offering a variety of ticket programs to encourage involvement. Throughout the month of February, Seneca Park Zoo is offering up to five free youth tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket as part of Free Youth February. Fans will also be able to make a donation to Polar Bears International, the leading organization dedicated solely to wild polar bears conservation, or the Seneca Park Zoo Society when they purchase tickets at The Blue Cross Arena to any home game over the four-week span.

Additionally, all Zoo members and employees can take advantage of a special ticket offer for any Amerks home game throughout the month by visiting www.amerks.com/zoomember. The Amerks will donate $3 from every ticket purchased via the online offer back to Seneca Park Zoo Society and Polar Bears International.

The ZooMobile will be on-site for select games throughout the month. Since 1986, The ZooMobile has provided fun and exciting educational services year-round at public events, offering new and interactive programming for all ages.

Highlighting the month's festivities is "Defend the Ice Night", presented by Seneca Park Zoo, on Saturday, Feb. 26 when the Amerks host the Toronto Marlies at 3:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

The Amerks will again wear special polar bear-themed jerseys along with matching socks in support of polar bear awareness that will be auctioned off online. The online auction, powered by DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks, will be open for bidding beginning the week of the game and will run through 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. Winners will be contacted directly. Proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to Seneca Park Zoo Society and Polar Bears International.

To access the auction, visit amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

