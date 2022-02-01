IceHogs Close out Weekend Road Trip with Matchup vs. Chicago

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs continue their weekend road trip by making the short trip to Rosemont, IL to take on the Chicago Wolves tonight at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena. This is the eighth of 12 meetings between the two in-state clubs this season.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank

Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

IceHogs and Wolves Split to Start the New Year

In their first game of 2022, the IceHogs skated away with a dominating 8-0 victory over the Wolves on Jan. 7. Rockford goalie Collin Delia made 30 saves for his first shutout of the season.

The Wolves then took the rematch on Jan. 17 at BMO Harris Bank Center with a 5-3 victory. Forward Lukas Reichel netted a goal and an assist for the IceHogs in his return from the Chicago Blackhawks and forward Michael Teply added two assists, but the Wolves used a four-goal second period to seal the win. Tonight will be the third and final contest between the two teams in the month of January.

Reichel Dominates Against Wolves

In the IceHogs 8-0 victory over the Wolves on Jan 7, Rockford forward Lukas Reichel led the way with two goals and two assists for four points in the contest. Reichel was the first skater to register a four-point game since Spencer Abbott netted two goals and two assists vs. Milwaukee on Apr. 7, 2015. Despite the Jan. 17 loss to the Wolves, Reichel continued to add to his success against Chicago tacking on a goal and an assist that game and has a Rockford season-high seven game point streak (4G, 7A) heading into tonight's matchup.

The Great Eight

The eight goals the IceHogs scored against the Wolves earlier this month were the most since the IceHogs claimed an 8-3 win over Iowa on Feb. 8, 2014 and was just one shy of the team's all-time record (9, 4/19/13 at San Antonio, 9-4 Win). In the head-to-head series, it is the most goals the IceHogs have EVER scored against the Wolves and the most since taking a 7-4 win in Rockford on Nov. 3, 2019. The most goals the Wolves have ever scored against the IceHogs is also eight, set on Nov. 24, 2007 in an 8-3 setback in Rosemont, IL.

Taking Down the Top Dog

The Chicago Wolves have spent the first half of the season dominating opponents and hold an overall record of 25-7-4-1 and went on an AHL season-long, 12-game winning streak from Nov. 26-Dec.18. However, when they meet the IceHogs, they are 3-3-0-1.

Full Rosters & Media Notes

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center and open up February on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 PM against Milwaukee on a Winning Weekday!

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 15-14-3-1, (3rd, Central Division)

Chicago: 25-7-4-1, (1st, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Oct. 16 at Chicago, 5-3 Win

Nov. 12 at Rockford, 1-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Nov. 19 at Rockford, 6-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Nov. 20 at Chicago, 3-2 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights

Nov. 27 at Chicago, 2-3 Shootout Loss Recap & Highlights

Jan. 7 at Rockford, 8-0 Win Recap & Highlights

Jan. 17 at Rockford, 5-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Jan. 29 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Apr. 19 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Apr. 30 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wolves 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

4-2-0-1

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

81-67-10-5

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Chicago: Ryan Warsofsky (2nd season with Wolves)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago: Carolina Hurricanes

